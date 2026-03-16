WATCH: Ex‑Saps Task Force cop remains in custody over Witness D assassination

Matiphandile Sotheni was a marksman and former Saps Task Force member.

A 41-year-old former South African Police Service (Saps) Task Force member accused of assassinating Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D, will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Matipandile Sotheni appeared in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest.

Court appearance

Police made a breakthrough in the case, with Sotheni handcuffed in Johannesburg on Saturday in connection with Van der Merwe’s assassination.

Van der Merwe’s widow, Leanne, dressed in a black tracksuit, was also in court and was visibly emotional during the proceedings.

The matter was postponed to 25 March 2026 for a formal bail application.

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Charges

Sotheni has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was advised that a certificate would be issued stating that this has been declared as a schedule 6 offence, which means that the onus is on the Sotheni to show exceptional circumstances as to why he should be considered for bail.

Former cop

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Sotheni is a former police officer.

Mathe said Sotheni was a marksman and a former task force member.

He resigned from Saps in 2019 and went to work for a prominent businessman as a bodyguard to the family in Houghton.

Mathe said they believe the hit on Witness D was a side gig.

“Quite an unfortunate day for us as the Saps, having a former member of the Saps being arrested on a very serious charge in relation to the murder of Witness D, Marius van der Merwe.

“Matipandile Sotheni is a former member of the Saps. He joined the ranks in 2005, and in 2010, he joined the Special Toss Force. It costs a lot to train a special task force member, and that is why, so unfortunate, that a highly trained, specialized former member can appear in court on such a serious charge,” Mathe said.

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Private sector

Mathe said Sotheni resigned from the Saps in 2019.

“From our investigation, he then went into the private sector, and it is quite unfortunate that our tactical operators are being targeted by your private companies, by individuals who are wealthy, to protect them and guide them. But now, we see today, they end up being involved in such heinous crimes. So it’s quite unfortunate.”

Wiandre Pretorius

Mathe confirmed that Wiandre Pretorius has been linked to Van der Merwe’s assassination.

Pretorius reportedly shot himself at a petrol station in Brakpan just before 10:00pm on 8 February in front of his partner, who is a police officer.

According to authorities, he had been driving with a friend and called his fiancée to the garage. Following an argument, he allegedly turned the gun on himself, shooting himself in the upper body.

Arrests

Mathe said Pretorius was the driver of the getaway vehicle and Sotheni was the shooter.

“We’ve got the gunmen, and we do believe that the driver of that vehicle that evening committed suicide in February. We are still looking for the AK47 because our ballistics team that was on the scene that evening, did highlight that the firearm that was used in the killing of Witness D is an AK47.

“So we have obtained the J51, the search and seizure water, to check several properties where we think that Sotheni may have hid the weapon. So we are still looking for that AK47. But in terms of arrest, we think we’ve got, we’ve got our guy, we’ve got the person who killed witness D,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the vehicle believed to have been used in the day Witness D was murdered has also been seized.

Mastermind

Mathe added that while they are searching for a third suspect who is believed to be the mastermind, there may be others involved in Witness D’s murder.

“I think let’s not narrow it down to three. I think it’s more than that, because he implicated several individuals before the Madlanga Commission. So, we are going to be looking at all those that were implicated and see if they also had a hand in the murder of Witness D.

Death threats

Earlier, the family of van der Merwe said they have been receiving death threats following his assassination.

Speaking outside the court, Van der Merwe’s sister Natasha said the family is devastated by his death.

“The trauma is definitely quite bad. I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] and severe trauma that causes depression and anxiety. That’s why I shake so badly. So it affected me badly, in a way,” she said.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride; it’s affected our health, definitely,” she added.

Assassination

Van der Merwe’s assassination occurred just after 8pm, when at least two men reportedly approached him while he was with his family shortly after arriving at home.

They reportedly opened fire, shooting him in the head and leg, and then fled the scene, leaving his wife and children unharmed.

Van der Merwe had previously testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of corruption and criminal collusion in the police services and criminal justice system.

During the hearing, he implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) top cop Julius Mkhwanazi in criminal activity.

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