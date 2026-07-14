Feroz Khan’s lawyer unsure of recovery timeline as precious metals case postponed

Khan's lawyer confirmed that his client's medical condition prevented him from attending court.

The expected recovery period for senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan remains uncertain after surviving an alleged attempted assassination.

Khan’s absence was noted when proceedings in the illegal precious metals dealings case resumed at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, with his co-accused, Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa and businessman Tariq Downes, appearing in the dock.

The Crime Intelligence official is currently recovering at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after he was shot in Houghton on 28 June – three days before he was anticipated to testify at the Madlanga commission.

The Citizen has since revealed the extent of his injuries amid claims the shooting may have been staged.

Arrest warrant for Crime Intelligence’s Feroz Khan

In Khan’s absence, the court authorised a warrant for his arrest.

However, it will not be executed immediately, as it has been stayed pending his next court appearance.

The magistrate also heard that the state is not yet ready to disclose its list of witnesses, citing concerns about the process.

State prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa argued that complying with the court’s directive had proven difficult.

“At this stage, we are trying at all means to prevent to the disclose the names of witnesses.

“I ask the court to understand that we will only be able to disclose those names when we do the discovery of the docket,” he said.

The prosecution has undertaken to provide full disclosure by 1 August, as investigations continue.

The matter has been postponed to 2 September.

Medical condition

Khan’s legal representative, Kylen Ghirao, remained mum on his client’s condition in hospital.

“Obviously, Major-General Feroz Khan is unavailable to be here today due to his medical condition. I think it’s no secret what had transpired.

“I have got no comment further on his medical condition, safe to say that a medical certificate was produced to the magistrate in chambers and the prosecutor satisfied themselves with its contents.

“How he is doing and when he will be better, I am not sure at this point. We will wait for a directive on that,” he told the media outside the court on Tuesday.

According to Ghirao, the legal team is hopeful that Khan, who is will attend the upcoming court hearing.

“We are optimistic,” he remarked.

The lawyer further indicated that the defence is still awaiting access to the state’s case.

“We must say that these allegations are serious, and it is important that he is before a court to deal with them.

“At this point, we are not in possession of the contents of the docket or the disclosure,” Ghirao explained.

He added: “Once we are in a position to see what the allegations are and the statements they offer, we will be able to take the matter further. For now, however, the process is ongoing, and we will see how it unfolds as we move along.”

Gold smuggling case

The case against Khan, Kadwa, and Downes stems from a 2021 incident at OR Tambo International Airport involving the seizure of 75.9 grams of raw gold worth R62 836.

Downes allegedly told police he was operating undercover in cooperation with Khan when he was arrested.

According to the charge sheet, Khan later confirmed knowing Downes and instructed officers to release him.

However, the lack of official documentation for such an operation led to the matter being escalated to Kadwa, who allegedly endorsed the release but opted for an internal inquiry rather than opening a formal case docket.

All three accused face charges including unlawful dealing in precious metals, corruption, defeating the ends of justice, and contravening legislation governing the trade in precious metals.

They are currently out on R20 000 bail.