Free State father sentenced to life for daughter’s rape

The father first raped his daughter on her sixth birthday.

A Free State father, who was entrusted with the care of his minor daughter, has been sentenced to life behind bars for raping her on multiple occasions in 2020.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secured a win against the 48-year-old man in the Ladybrand Regional Court on Thursday, which ordered his permanent inclusion on the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Father’s heinous actions

According to the state prosecutions agency, the father raped the little girl on two separate occasions, with the first occurring on her sixth birthday – a day meant for celebration and jubilation.

During the trial, the court was subjected to harrowing details of what the NPA describes as a premeditated crime, during which the man cleaned blood from the child’s private parts with an orange gauze bag to conceal his heinous actions.

Furthermore, he reportedly attempted to evade accountability when he opened a false case against the child’s now-deceased stepfather, deflecting suspicion from himself.

“The abuse came to light through the victim’s disclosure, supported by medical evidence confirming the assault, leading to the accused’s arrest by the South African Police Service,” NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

The father pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Compelling evidence

“The Regional Court Prosecutor Marie Yzel presented compelling evidence, including the victim’s testimony, medical reports, and a Victim Impact Statement compiled with the assistance of a Court Preparation Officer,” Senokoatsane said.

“The statement detailed the profound psychological trauma and lasting fear inflicted on the victim, now scarred by her father’s betrayal.”

He said Yzel exposed the accused’s calculated efforts to cover up the crime, including the false case against the stepfather.

ALSO READ: Three life terms for Limpopo man who raped nine-year-old boy

Prosecutor calls for prescribed minimum sentence

She highlighted his complete lack of remorse, which further aggravated the offence.

“In aggravation of sentence, Prosecutor Yzel argued that the accused’s actions were malicious and premeditated, exploiting his role as a father to violate the victim’s trust and dignity,” Senokoatsane said.

Yzel also emphasised the devastating impact of gender-based violence (GBV) within families and urged the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

The presiding magistrate ensured the father endured lifelong consequences.

“A father’s sacred duty is to protect, yet this accused turned predator, inflicting unspeakable harm on his child,” the magistrate said in a scathing rebuke.

Praising Yzel and investigating officer Tshepo William Olebile for their relentless dedication, Free State Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Navilla Somaru said the sentence sends a resolute message.

“The NPA will pursue predators who target children with the full might of the law, ensuring justice restores dignity,” Somaru said.

Thuthuzela Care Centers

In collaboration with Thuthuzela Care Centers (TCCs), the NPA provided critical psychosocial support to the daughter.

TCCs offer medical, psychological and legal assistance to abuse victims.

Senokoatsane said the case underscores the devastating impact of familial GBV and the critical role of survivors’ voices in achieving justice.

“The NPA calls on South Africans to unite against the scourge of GBV, fostering safe environments where children are protected and their constitutional rights to dignity and privacy are upheld.”

NOW READ: Drug-addicted mother who killed son and went to church gets 20 years