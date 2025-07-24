Gqeberha pastor denied bail in murdered 12-year-old sister-in-law case

Pastor Sonwabo Nqayi remains behind bars after being charged with the premeditated murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Motherwell.

The Motherwell Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to a Gqeberha pastor accused of kidnapping and murdering his 12-year-old sister-in-law.

The prosecution successfully opposed the bail application of 39-year-old Sonwabo Nqayi, the pastor and founder of the Holy Burning Fire Ministries of God, on Thursday.

Nqayi made his first appearance in court on 30 June, facing premeditated murder, kidnapping, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice charges.

Pastor in court in connection with sister-in-law’s death

He was arrested in connection with the tragic death of his 12-year-old sister-in-law, Lithaliyanda Ntini.

The Grade 6 pupil went missing after she left her home on Luzipho Street, NU10, Motherwell, on 24 June 2025 at approximately 4.45pm to visit a shop.

Lithaliyanda never returned to her home and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants with a purple jersey.

A few days later, the girl’s charred remains were discovered in bushes near Khabonqaba Street, NU6, Motherwell, in the early hours of 27 June 2025 at approximately 2.10am.

It is alleged that on 24 June, the accused kidnapped the minor and took her to nearby bushes, where he allegedly murdered her and set her body alight.

Girl allegedly murdered and set alight

“While we commend the swift arrest in this case, the brutal nature of this child’s murder has deeply shocked our officers and the community,” said acting Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, when Lithaliyanda’s body was found.

“We have full confidence in our investigative team and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure justice for Lithaliyanda and her family.”

Bail denied

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state opposed bail because the matter was premeditated, and there was a likelihood that he would evade trial and use his influence to threaten witnesses.

The Motherwell Magistrate’s Court ruled in favour of the prosecution.

The matter has been remanded to 28 August 2025 for further investigation.

“The NPA remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that justice is served for victims of violent crime, especially those who are most vulnerable in our society,” Tyali said.