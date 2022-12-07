Case against Joburg sex worker murder accused delayed once again

Thapelo Lekabe

The case against a 20-year-old man accused of killing at least one of the six alleged sex workers discovered in downtown Johannesburg has been delayed once again.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, for the resumption of his case.

However, the matter had to be postponed to 20 February 2023, after the State requested another postponement for further investigations due to outstanding DNA results.

The State informed the court that police failed to carry out some instructions on the identification of the deceased using DNA, which led to further delays in the case.

It also emerged during Mkhwanazi’s court appearance that he had secured the services of a new legal representative.

Grim discovery

The 20-year-old was arrested on 9 October, following the discovery of six bodies believed to be of sex workers in his father’s panel beating workshop in Selby, Johannesburg.

Mkhwanazi was charged with only one case of murder because he could not be linked to the other five murders.

The grim discovery of the decomposed bodies was made after police were called to the building due to a foul smell that was emanating from one of the rooms.

Police confirmed Mkhwanazi was arrested on rape charges in June 2021, but the charges were later withdrawn.

Last court appearance

During Mkhwanazi’s last appearance on 31 October, the case was postponed after the State said there were several investigations that were outstanding.

These included the DNA results to identify the deceased using DNA collected from family members that reported missing persons.

Mkhwanazi was also expected to bring a bail application, but he opted to abandon his bail bid.

