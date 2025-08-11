Limpopo killer cop jailed for murder of colleague

The 68-year-old former police officer's colleague succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, has sentenced a former police officer to 36 years’ imprisonment for turning the gun on his colleague and wounding a suspect in custody.

Former warrant officer Olson Mnisi, 68, of Namakgale was handed down 16 years for two counts of attempted murder and 20 years for murder.

Cop shoots colleague suspect

The sentence comes after Mnisi opened fire on his colleague, Colonel Lesiba Matsetela, and an armed robbery suspect the two colleagues were tasked with arresting on 16 September 2018.

According to the National Prosecutiing Authority (NPA) the officers had been executing the arrest at a tavern in Mashishimale Village, Namakgale.

“Upon arrival at a tavern where the suspect was located, one of the officers engaged the suspect in conversation, after which the suspect was arrested,” NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement on Monday.

Malabi-Dzhangi said Mnisi opened fire on Matsetela and the suspect without provocation.

He continued firing despite Matsetala’s warning to stop, saying they were colleagues.

Both the colonel and the suspect sustained injuries; however, Matsetela later died in hospital.

Court find Mnisi guilty despite plea

Mnisi was subsequently arrested and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“In aggravation of sentence, state Advocate Patrick Magoda argued that the offence was particularly serious as it involved the betrayal of a fellow officer,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“He highlighted that the deceased’s family had lost a father and breadwinner, and that Mnisi’s actions undermined the trust and duty of care expected among law enforcement officials.”

Magoda urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent, particularly for public servants who abuse their positions.

In addition to the 36-year sentence, the court declared Mnisi unfit to possess firearms.

Limpopo’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Ivy Thenga, said the sentence sent a clear message to public officials that violations of the laws and codes governing their conduct will not go unpunished.

