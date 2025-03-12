Malawi court grants South Africa’s request to extradite Shepherd Bushiri and wife

More than four years after fleeing South Africa, Shepherd and Mary Bushiri have lost their bid to avoid extradition.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court during their bail application on 4 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrate Court has today granted South Africa’s extradition request to bring self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary back to the country to stand trial.

In a statement shortly after the landmark ruling, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said it welcomes the decision, which comes more than four years since the request was submitted.

“This decision reaffirms judicial independence, international cooperation, and public trust in the South African and Malawian legal institutions,” the ministry said.

“Today’s ruling is a significant milestone in international legal cooperation, demonstrating the strength of both countries’ judicial frameworks and diplomatic engagements. It reinforces the principle that no one is above the law and underscores the importance of accountability, transparency, and adherence to legal frameworks in both South Africa and Malawi.”

The Malawian couple – who run a church known as Enlightened Christian Gathering with branches in various African countries – are wanted in South Africa in connection with a fraud and money laundering case to the alleged tune of R102 million.

They fled to Malawi in November 2020, just a few days after they were granted bail of R200 000 each – under strict conditions – in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.

Following this, South Africa submitted an extradition request to Malawi in December 2020, seeking their return to stand trial on various charges, including rape and violating bail conditions.

The department said South Africa remains committed to strengthening legal and diplomatic partnerships to ensure fugitives are brought to justice and legal systems remain fair, credible, and effective.

It has been collaborating with the Malawi Central Authority and engages with Interpol, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the South African Police Service (Saps).

It says it’s been informed that the Bushiris intend to appeal the ruling, which will surely be opposed.

“The department will await the outcome of the appeal process if they proceed. If they choose not to pursue the appeal, the Department will await formal notification from the Central Authority of the Republic of Malawi,” said the ministry.

“Once received, Interpol, in collaboration with [SAPS], will coordinate the transfer arrangements and logistics. The State will cover all associated costs.”

