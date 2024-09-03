‘You had it all wrong’: Defence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial tells ballistics expert

The expert was back on the witness stand for cross-examination on Tuesday.

The accused in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial speak to their various legal representatives while sitting in the dock at Pretoria High Court. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contested the accuracy of the bullet analysis conducted by the state’s ballistic expert.

Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Mangena returned to the witness stand for cross-examination in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mangena’s charts, which illustrate the connections he established between the bullet found at the crime scene and the test bullets fired from accused three Mthobisi Mncube’s firearm, were closely examined in court.

Meyiwa was killed while visiting his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni on 26 October 2014.

Expert cross-examined in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

During proceedings, Mncube’s lawyer, Advocate Charles Mnisi, questioned how Mangena came to his findings that the bullet that killed Meyiwa was fired from Mncube’s 9mm Parabellum pistol.

“So why did you mention in your affidavit that you only worked on bullets five and nine and not mention all of them?” Mnisi asked.

Mangena previously testified that he identified two bullet impacts in the kitchen—one on the door leading outside and another on the floor.

The ballistics expert indicated that he compared each of the test bullets to the projectile retrieved from the crime scene.

He maintained this position on Tuesday.

“I have compared all the bullets with the exhibit bullet. The only thing that I did when preparing a court chart, I used bullets five and nine,” Mangena defended his results.

The witness testified that he used those specific test bullets because they shared similar markings with the exhibit.

However, Mnisi reiterated that the defence’s ballistic expert would show Mangena’s findings to be inaccurate.

“Sir, with due respect and the greatest respect that I have for the experts, I’m going to put it to you that you had it all wrong. That is going to be demonstrated as and when the matter progresses that you had it all wrong,” the advocate said.

Testimony of Meyiwa’s friend replayed

Mnisi later recounted Tumelo Madlala’s account of the events in the house to Mangena.

Madlala testified in court that he ran into one of the bedrooms when the first shot went off in the kitchen.

“He says the deceased was in the greater portion of the kitchen and that the second suspect was on the door as he was pinned by the deceased. Now that is very clear.

“In your conclusion you are saying, the deceased was struck by a bullet when he was on the kitchen door, which is the reason why the bullet actually exited his body, hit the kitchen door, and it ricocheted on the [floor].

“That is your conclusion in terms of reconstruction of the scene.

“Now, my question is, do you then realise that your conclusion is not backed up by the version of the eyewitnesses who were in the house when this incident happened?” the defence lawyer said.

State objects

State prosecutor George Baloyi objected, arguing that Mnisi’s questioning implied only one shot was fired, despite witnesses testifying that multiple shots were heard.

In response, Mangena explained that anything could have occurred between the first and second shots.

“The deceased could have changed position. The position will not remain the same as when Tumelo was there, but when the [second] shot was fired, the deceased’s back was facing the door.

“The firearm was in a loose contact with the deceased’s chest,” the witness said.

According to the expert, this second shot was fired in a downward trajectory.

