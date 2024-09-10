‘I didn’t attend the crime scene’: Expert explains his ‘limited’ role in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

A second ballistics expert, Olebile Edward Sereo, continued with his evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The accused speak with their legal representatives during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 18 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

A second ballistics expert, Olebile Edward Sereo, continued with his evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial taking place at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The state witness testified on Monday, confirming the findings of his colleague, Chris Mangena.

Sereo peer reviewed Mangena’s ballistics tests and corroborated the results.

Mangena had earlier testified that the copper metal jacket (CMJ) bullet projectile recovered from the scene of Meyiwa’s murder matched a 9mm firearm linked to one of the accused, Mthobisi Mncube.

Warrant Officer Cornelius Roelofse examined Mncube’s firearm, which had been confiscated during his arrest for an unrelated murder case.

Expert cross-examined in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

On Tuesday, the defence cross-examined Sereo after he concluded his evidence-in-chief.

Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, pointed out that some witnesses had testified that one of the suspects who entered Vosloorus home was armed with a.38 Special revolver.

However, the ballistics expert clarified that his role in the Meyiwa murder case was “very limited”.

“It is limited to the verification of marks that I have seen under the microscope. I did not attend or analyse the scene; I have no access to certain activities that happened during the investigation of this matter.

“My role was just to verify whether particular bullets—that is, the tests and the exhibits—have a common origin. That’s all I did. The rest of things in this matter, I have no personal knowledge.

“That’s why I indicated from the onset that whatever I will be commenting on, with respect to either the investigation or processing of the scene, will be based on pure speculation because I have got no personal experience with those matters,” Sereo said.

When asked if the test results could be considered subjective, the witness responded: “The interpretation of the marks, which are already on the surface of the bullet, is subjective in nature because it is based on the knowledge and skill of the examiner that comes from training.

“But the marks or the features that are considered, which are on the specimen, form part of objective facts.”

Mngomezulu informed the expert that Roelofse used PMP full metal jacket (FMJ) bullets when conducting tests on Mncube’s firearm.

“If Roelofse conducted tests on a full metal jacket, can he further take copper metal jackets to do further tests?” the lawyer asked.

Sereo replied that such depended on the scope of the tests.

“If he is doing a comparison with another exhibit on record and the exhibit of a different material, he will have to fire more tests with material that is as close as possible to the material on the exhibit,” the witness explained.

Five men on trial

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s residence in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on 26 October 2014.

Khumalo ordered the hit on her former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, according to Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi’s confession statements.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

All five men have pleaded not guilty.

