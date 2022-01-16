59-year-old woman allegedly murdered by son in Knysna

Lethabo Malatsi

A 28-year-old Knysna man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother and dumping her naked body among bushes next to a street.

Police confirmed that the man is the son of the murdered woman.

“The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charge of murder,” police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said.

The 28-year-old was caught by members of the community.

“The constant following up on information about the whereabouts of the wanted suspect resulted in his arrest late on Friday evening by members of the community, who handed him over to the investigation team,” Pojie said

It was also a member of the community who found the woman’s naked and partially decomposed body dumped in bushes next to the street at Hornlee, Knysna.

Community members stated that the 59-year-old woman was last seen at her house on 7 January. A missing persons reported was then filed on 10 January.

The motive of the killing is yet to be determined.

Pojie said an autopsy has been conducted to determine the cause of death.

“Anyone with information should contact Knysna Saps at 044 302 6608 or Crime stop at 08600 10111, in order to assist with investigations”, said investigation officer Sergeant Jocelyn Williams.

