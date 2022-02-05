Man arrested for alleged kidnap and murder of boy accused of stealing fruit

Lethabo Malatsi

Police arrested a 56-year-old for the alleged kidnap and murder of a 13-year-old boy in Klawer, in the Western Cape, on Friday.

The boy has been missing since 2 February 2022.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the boy was accused of stealing fruit from the man’s home in Second Avenue.

“An investigation led detectives to the suspect’s residence on 5 February 2022, where human remains were discovered in a sewerage pipe on the premises,” said Traut.

Traut said it is too soon to speculate on the identity of the remains, adding that the body of the teenager is yet to be found.

Forensic experts are still examining the crime scene for more information.

The 56-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court in Klawer, on Monday. He is facing charges of murder.

Kidnapped teen’s family pleads for her safe return

The family of matric pupil Oratile Mothibi appealed for her safe return after she was snatched by a man armed with a knife in Magogong village near Taung in the North West.

Her older sister Tumi Mothibi said their mother was finding it hard to sleep or eat.

“Please help us find her, we find it very hard to cope. She is a good child who is just excited to be doing matric this year. Our mother is very sad and cant sleep… she is not well at all. South Africans, please help bring back my sister,” Tumi said on Friday.

Oratile, aged 18, her younger brother and their cousin went to a nearby farm on Sunday to gather wild spinach as they always did. On their way home, they were accosted by a man wielding a knife, who started chasing them.

“The man grabbed Oratile and threatened the other children who tried to rescue her. The boys then ran home and informed their parents about the incident. Police and community have since searched the area without success,” said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

