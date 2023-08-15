Bible among items stolen in Mpumalanga house robbery

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

It was a busy Monday for Police in Mpumalanga as the officials attended to several incidences of gun-related crimes.

In one incident, a suspect was arrested after breaking into a house of a 35-year-old woman at Kildare Trust, Ximunghwe, in Calcutta.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the victim was asleep at about 3am on Monday, when she heard her door trap falling.

When she woke up to inspect, she was shocked to find someone waiving a knife in her bedroom.

The suspect forcefully took the victim’s two cellphones, ID, bank cards and a Bible.

One suspect was arrested, while more arrests are expected.

Tavern robbery

In another incident in the same area, a 30-year-old suspect was treated for a gunshot wound and immediately discharged from hospital following an armed robbery on Monday.

According to Mohlala, the man was one of four suspects who allegedly robbed a tavern in Oakley, Calcutta, on Monday morning.

“Police received information about a business robbery in progress and on arrival, they were greeted with gunshots. Police retaliated and during the cross fire, one suspect was shot on the leg. The suspect was arrested, and in his possession police found a handgun with serial numbers filled off,” said Mohlala.

“The other three suspects managed to flee the scene leaving behind their getaway vehicle a blue Kia Picanto and their friend. On further investigation, it transpired that the vehicle was also reported stolen in Masoyi last month, July 2023.”

The suspects managed to get away with undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones, a laptop and some beverages.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for business robbery, attack on police officials, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of stolen motor vehicle.

Man shot dead

A 49-year-old man has died after being shot several times at his door step in Collegeview, Bushbuckridge, on Monday evening, at about 7pm.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the victim alighted from an unknown person’s NP 200 Nissan bakkie at his gate, entered his premises, but got shot several times before he could enter the house.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on both his legs and an open wound on his head. He was declared dead on the scene.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. Police are investigating the matter.

Guns in Gauteng

On Tuesday, police in Gauteng said they had recovered more than 400 firearms and approximately 7,581 ammunition in the past two weeks.

The recovery are as a result of daily crime prevention actions conducted by members and intelligence-driven operations, including the weekly Operation Shanela.

On Wednesday, police in Ekurhuleni arrested four suspected illegal miners, who were found in possession of a rifle with ammunition and 13 bags of gold-bearing soil.

They were charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of gold-bearing material, including bribery, as one of them tried to bribe the police for his freedom.

In another incident in the same area, two suspects were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearm.

In Soweto, suspects planning a business robbery in the Diepkloof area were arrested after a vehicle they were travelling in was spotted and stopped.

“Three suspects were inside and when searched, the police discovered a revolver with a filed off serial number and ammunition. They were all arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and the police also seized the vehicle which is suspected to be used in commission of crime,” said Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the law enforcement members and private security companies for their prompt response to tip-offs and intelligence information given to them by community members.

“Recoveries of these firearms and ammunition is ascribed to partnership policing and these proves that together we can fight against crime and make our province a safe place to be,” said Mawela.