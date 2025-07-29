Man to appear in court for allegedly setting two women on fire

The incident has left two women fighting for their lives in hospital with severe burn injuries.

A 35-year-old man IN Mpumalanga will face two charges of attempted murder when he appears at the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following his arrest for allegedly setting two women on fire.

The suspect was arrested by police in connection with a brutal attack that took place on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, at approximately 6pm.

The incident has left two women fighting for their lives in the hospital with severe burn injuries.

Victims include mother of suspect’s children

Police reports indicate the accused allegedly set fire to two women.

The first victim is a 21-year-old woman who is the mother of his children.

The second victim is a 23-year-old woman who is said to be related to the suspect, who reportedly became a casualty while attempting to intervene in the attack.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli confirmed the severity of the victims’ conditions.

“After the incident, the two female victims sustained serious burn wounds and were taken to hospital by a community member,” Mdhluli said.

Both women remain in critical condition. “The two women are currently fighting for their lives in hospital,” Mdhluli stated.

Swift police response leads to arrest

Following the attack, community members reported the matter to the Vosman Police Station. Investigators moved quickly to track down the perpetrator.

“The matter was then reported to the police in Vosman and after an investigation was done, the suspect was traced and apprehended on the same night around 9pm, hence his court appearance,” Mdhluli explained.

The suspect was arrested just three hours after the incident occurred, demonstrating rapid police response to the crime.

Provincial commissioner condemns attack

The South African Police Service‘s acting provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, has strongly condemned the incident.

He emphasised the commitment of law enforcement to ensure justice for the victims.

Mkhwanazi vowed that police investigators will collaborate closely with prosecutors throughout the legal proceedings.

The swift arrest of the suspect reflects this commitment to pursuing justice.

We wish a speedy recovery to the two victims. We hereby make a clarion call to Faith-Based Organisations, Community leaders, and Civil Society Groups to continue to work with us as public servants, in fighting GBVF within the society,” the General said.

