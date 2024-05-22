JMPD officers wounded after shootout with robbers in Joburg CBD

Two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have been hospitalised after a shootout with armed robbers in the Johannesburg CBD.

The shootout happened on Cornelius and Delvers streets, Marshalltown, on Tuesday evening.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said JMPD Region F1 Operations Unit officers were conducting static patrols when the shooting happened.

Shootout

“The JMPD officers were approached by a member of the public who reported an ongoing armed robbery at a spaza shop on Cornelius and Delvers Street.

“In response to the report, the officers promptly arrived at the scene and were confronted by the suspects, who opened fire at the officers. The officers, who were also armed, returned fire, resulting in a shootout. Unfortunately, two officers were injured during the incident and have been taken to the hospital for medical attention,” Fihla said.

Fihla said the suspects were also critically injured during the exchange of fire, and two firearms were recovered from the scene.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) was on the scene assisting with the investigation.

“We will provide further details regarding the incident as they become available. We would like to assure the community that we are doing everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of our officers and to bring those responsible for this senseless act to justice,” Fihla said.

Saps officer guilty

Meanwhile, a police officer in the North West has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Warrant Officer Annius Mmutle was convicted on two counts of murder relating to an incident in March last year.

“He shot his estranged wife, Motshegwa Mmutle, and her boyfriend, Katlego Selokwane,” Shuping said.

Mmutle, who was stationed at Nietverdiend Saps, was in custody since his arrest as the investigating officer opposed his release on bail.

The officer pleaded guilty before Zeerust Magistrates’ Court and will wait for 2 July for a pre-sentencing report.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

