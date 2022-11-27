Man who murdered guard during CIT heist on the run after getting bail

Citizen Reporter

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for a suspect who made a run for it after being released on bail.

The suspect is facing serious charges after he was involved in a cash-in-transit heist during which a security guard died.

Senzo Jeffery Magwanyana (21) was arrested for a robbery in Kranskop.

The Durban Serious Organised Crime investigation said he is facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and attempted murder.

The CIT heist

On 14 February 2020, a G4S van was delivering money at a service station in Kranskop when one of the security guards was accosted by armed men after getting out of the vehicle.

The gunmen demanded money, took it and fatally shot the guard before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In pursuit of the suspects, a shootout with the police later ensued and the money was recovered.

Magwanya was later arrested and made a court appearance, where he was able to secure bail.

When he was due for the dock, he never returned to court. A warrant of his arrest has been issued.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is requested to contact Captain Phumelela Makhanya on 071 481 3335, or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

Grobesdal murder

Police in Limpopo are on the hunt for suspects involved in the Groblersdal triple murder after the bodies of three men were found on Thursday in a Ford Ranger bakkie, at a former police training institution in Maleoskop.

The men had fresh wounds throughout their bodies, believed to have been inflicted using various objects.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said on Wednesday the same bakkie with four occupants arrived at Maleoskop premises.

They told the guards at the main gate that they came to visit a certain person at the old Blue Ridge Mine, situated on the premises.

“The following day, the vehicle was found abandoned outside on the side of the road next to the main gate. Upon inspection, the community members found the bodies of three of the occupants inside the vehicle”, said Ledwaba,

Officials are investigating three counts of murder and the whereabouts of the fourth occupant.

