Kameeldrift rocked by two farm murders in four days

By Marizka Coetzer

29 July 2025

Police are investigating the murders of two men that happened on 24 and 28 July.

Two men were murdered on separate smallholdings in Kameeldrift northeast of Pretoria just four days apart.

Tshwane SA Police Service spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said an investigation is underway following the murder of a 46-year-old man yesterday.

Early morning house robbery turns deadly

“On 28 July at 3am, the Kameeldrift SA Police Service responded to a call reporting a house robbery on a smallholding. On arrival, officers discovered the body of a 46-year-old male who had a fatal gunshot wound to the chest,” he said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects forced open a sliding door to gain entry to the house.

“Several shots were fired as the victim fought the intruders,” he said.

Deadly assault

Last Thursday, the son of a plot owner in the Buffelsdrift-Kameeldrift area saw on CCTV an unknown man walking in his father’s yard.

“He went to the scene and saw four men in the yard,” he said. The suspects fled.

Van Dyk said the owner, who lived alone on the property, was tied up at the side of the house. He had been assaulted.

“He was taken to hospital and declared dead on arrival.”

