KZN taxi guards arrested after viral e‑hailing attack sparks attempted murder probe

The KZN Police Commissioner said nobody has the right to stop anyone from transporting passengers in their vehicles.

Police have arrested three security guards linked to a local taxi association in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after a violent confrontation with an e‑hailing driver was caught on video and went viral, sparking public outrage.

The trio were handcuffed by the police in KwaNdengezi on Thursday.

The guards, aged 28, 41 and 49, face charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and assault after allegedly shooting at the driver’s tyre and assaulting him during a roadside clash on Wednesday morning, 3 June 2026.

Investigation

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said their investigation revealed that on the MR518 road when he was blocked by two security vehicles.

Netshiunda said the driver managed to drive away; however, he was followed, and one of the security guards’ vehicles bumped him, causing his vehicle to come to a standstill.

“During that moment, one of the security guards reportedly shot the tyre of the e-hailing vehicle, whilst the other two security guards were allegedly assaulting the driver.

“The driver was rescued by police officers who were in the vicinity. On Thursday morning, police in KwaNdengezi contacted the taxi association representatives who cooperated with law enforcement and brought the affected security guards to the police station,” Netshiunda said.

The three security guards were arrested and will appear in court soon.

Warning

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Phumelele Makoba, pleaded with security companies employed by the taxi association to only provide guarding services as per their PSIRA mandate, and not get involved in the activities of the transport industry.

Makoba said no one has the right to stop anyone from transporting passengers in their vehicle.

“Security guards and anyone who owns a firearm must use firearms as stipulated in the Firearms Control Act.

“Our investigations will also go into the security company implicated in the incident and conduct a compliance inspection. Three firearms were confiscated and will be taken to ballistics for analysis”, said Makoba.

Investigations are continuing