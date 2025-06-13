Mother and child survive alleged murder-suicide attempt in Mpumalanga

Police have opened a case of attempted murder after the alleged murder-suicide incident.

A Mpumalanga mother and child narrowly escaped death after they were set on fire during an alleged attempted murder-suicide incident on Thursday.

According to preliminary police reports, 30-year-old John Masuku allegedly set himself alight along with his 28-year-old female partner and a two-year-old toddler at their home in Lebohang.

Man accused partner of cheating

Masuku and the woman had allegedly been arguing after he accused her of cheating on him.

“It is alleged that the suspect poured petrol over himself and the woman who was holding the child at the time and then ignited the fuel,” police regional spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said.

“The woman and toddler managed to escape and sought help from nearby relatives,” Ndubane added.

The relatives called emergency services, and all three individuals were transported to hospital.

Masuku was dead upon arrival

Ndubane said due to the severity of her injuries, the child was transferred to another medical facility for specialised care.

“Unfortunately, the suspect succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.”

The police in Leslie have since opened a case of attempted murder, and an inquest docket has also been registered.

The mother and her daughter remain hospitalised as the investigation continues.

Saps condemn violence in relationships

The acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, urged community members to seek professional assistance when facing personal or relationship challenges.

“This incident is deeply disturbing and highlights the need for peaceful conflict resolution,” Mkhwanazi said.

“Violence is never the answer; there are resources and professionals available to help those in distress.”

