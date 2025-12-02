Nigerian nationals to appear in court over seized rhino horns

The two foreign nationals were arrested for the trafficking of rhino horns and lion or tiger bones to southeast Asia.

Two Nigerian nationals will appear in court on Wednesday after they were arrested in connection with rhino horns and lion or tiger bones recovered at a Kempton Park storage facility in Gauteng.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) wildlife trafficking section discovered the horns and bones during an integrated transnational operation on Monday.

Alleged trafficking to southeast Asia

According to the Hawks, an integrated team followed up on information about the suspects who allegedly traffic rhino horns and wildlife bones from South Africa through Singapore to Laos.

The Hawks carried out the operation with the assistance of Serious Organised Crime Investigation Vaal Rand, Counter Intelligence Head Office, Border Management Authority, the South African Revenue Service/Customs, CAP Special Operations, Tracker Connect, Gauteng Traffic Airwing, Gauteng police Tactical Response Team and the department of forestry, fisheries and environment.

“A consignment was identified which had returned from Singapore to the sender of the consignment,” the Hawks said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Two Nigerian males aged 34 and 35 were identified as the receivers of the consignment. Through the information received, the team visited a storage facility armed with an authorised warrant in Kempton Park.”

ALSO READ: Six, including conservationist, granted bail in R250m rhino horn trafficking case

17 rhino horns, lion or tiger bones seized

Upon searching the facility, the team came across 17 rhino horns weighing 55.4kg and lion or tiger bones, claws and a skull weighing 26.2kg.

They seized the exhibits along with two vehicles suspected to have been used to commit the crime.

“The two Nigerian suspects will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s court on 3 December relating to the contravention of Section 57(1) of the National Environmental Biodiversity Act, 10/2004,” the statement continued.

More arrests not ruled out

Furthermore, the Hawks said the investigation continues and they have not ruled out more arrests.

The Act prohibits selling, buying, giving and donating white or black rhino horns – the two types of rhinos that are native to Africa.

As a result, a guilty verdict could lead to prison time, the length of which is at the discretion of the judge.

NOW READ: Court rules in favour of ethical rhino horn trade for conservation