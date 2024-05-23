Two life terms for Ugandan man in Limpopo couple’s revenge killing

Ugandan man Sulaiman Kamya sentenced to two life terms for killing Joshua and Rita Mutaasa in a violent dispute.

Sulaiman Kamya (29) sentenced to two life terms for couple’s murder in a revenge attack. Picture: Supplied.

A hefty sentence of two life terms of imprisonment was handed down to a Ugandan man for the brutal murder of a Limpopo couple in a revenge attack.

The accused, Sulaiman Kamya (29) wanted to buy Joshua (38) and Rita (43) Mutaasa’s silver BMW sedan, and he agreed to pay the money in instalments, but he would only take the vehicle once he had paid in full.

Kamya paid a portion of the money, but at a later stage, he requested the money back because he could no longer afford to settle the outstanding amount.

Forcefully moved into victim’s home, demanding money back

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the Mutaasas, however, told him he would get the money later, but Kamya became aggressive and forcefully moved into their home, demanding the money back.

“He then killed the couple and set their house alight. He also stole some properties, including the vehicle involved in the dispute,” Ledwaba said.

On 4 January 2019, the couple’s charred remains were discovered in their home in Wildebeeslaagte, Northam.

The investigation revealed that they had been violently attacked with a sharp object, and the perpetrator set the house alight.

Ledwaba said Kamya was tracked down on the same day after the investigating team pursued leads to Rustenburg, North West.

Breakthrough evidence

“A breakthrough was made when the cellphone of one of the deceased was found at the suspect’s house, as well as blood-stained trousers already soaked in water. Thorough investigations revealed the location of the vehicle at a local scrapyard where the vehicle’s details were supposed to be changed,” Ledwaba said.

“The vehicle was seized, and further investigations led the team to an open field where additional clothes and some properties belonging to the male deceased were found.”

At Kamya’s trial, it was proven that the killings were planned and carried out as acts of revenge. Kamya was accused of two charges of murder and house robbery.

He was ultimately sentenced to two life terms and an additional 15 years for house robbery on Wednesday by the Modimolle Regional Court.

‘Stern warning’

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the investigators at Saps Northam in the Waterberg area for their thorough investigation.

“The sentencing of the accused serves as a stern warning that such brutal acts of violence will not be tolerated in our society. Our police officers remain dedicated to working tirelessly to prevent such tragedies and to bring those responsible for criminal activities to justice,” said Hadebe.