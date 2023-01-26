Police launch manhunt for ‘dangerous’ prison escapees

Faizel Patel

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for three awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from custody.

The inmates escaped on Wednesday while being transported from Groblersdal to Witbank Prison.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo has urged the public not confront the prisoners should they come into contact with them.

Escape

The circumstances surrounding the awaiting trial prisoners escape is still being investigated, Mojapelo said.

“The three awaiting trial prisoners, Michael Masimula, Mahlatse Matebane and Lovemore Moshui aged between 20 and 40, appeared in Groblersdal magistrate’s court yesterday and were being transported to prison together with three other prisoners when they escaped next to [the] Moutse Mall in [the] Dennilton policing area.”

Charges

“The escapees appeared [in court] on charges of murder, rape, armed robberies, cash-in-transit heists and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Mojapelo said.

Police are searching for the escapees, Mojapelo added.

“The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered that the escapees be hunted down and brought back to where they belong.”

Dangerous

“The suspects are considered dangerous and people are cautioned not to approach them but must instead call the police,” Mojapelo said.

A case of escaping from lawful custody has been opened and investigations are continuing, Mojapelo said.

Copper cable theft

Meanwhile in eThekwini, police have arrested three men with suspected stolen copper cables.

The criminals were handcuffed while the Economic Infrastructure and Tracking Task Team (EITT) conducted an operation at Newlands East on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were following up on information regarding suspected stolen copper cables that were stored at a local scrapyard, police spokesperson Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

“Upon arrival at the identified place, police found two streetlights which belonged to EThekwini Municipality as well as copper cables. The estimated street value of the recovered property is R30 000.

“Three men aged 24, 41 and 53 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property as well as tempering the essential infrastructure. They were due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday,” she said.

