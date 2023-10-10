Manhunt launched after inmate escapes from KZN prison a week after imprisonment

Two inmates escape during work duty in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: The Witness

The Department of Correctional Service (DSC) has launched a manhunt for two inmates who escaped from a prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the department, the prisoners escaped from Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional Facilities in KwaZulu-Natal.

DSC spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the circumstances under which they escaped are being investigated as they were both out with the spans (work team).

Escapees

“The escapees are 34-year-old Siyabonga Sikhakhane, serving 16 years of imprisonment (of which eight are suspended) for housebreaking and theft. He was incarcerated at Nkandla Correctional Centre since 23 March 2023,” Nxumalo said.

“The second escapee is 29-year-old Siphamandla Gift Simelane, serving two years for similar offence(s) of housebreaking and theft. He was admitted at Vryheid Correctional Centre on 3 October 2023.”

Nxumalo said the department’s Emergency Support Team is working together with the police to rearrest Sikhakhane and Simelane.

“Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station should they come into contact with the two escapees,” he said.

Thabo Bester

Prison escapes have drawn much attention since Thabo Bester‘s escape last year. Bester was found guilty of rape and murder.

Bester escaped from the G4S-managed Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein in May 2022, even though at first it was thought he had set himself on fire in his cell to commit suicide.

The burnt body discovered in his cell, though initially pronounced dead by the Department of Correctional Services South Africa, was not that of Bester.

His plan went south after being spotted shopping at a Woolworths in Sandton City, nearly two months after his reported death at the prison.

Following his escape from jail on 3 May 2022, a manhunt was launched, which led to his arrest in Tanzania.

He is expected back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 11 October after his case was postponed for further investigation.

