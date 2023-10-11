Escaped KwaZulu-Natal inmate captured in Nkandla

The police have rearrested Siyabonga Sikhakhane, one of the inmates who escaped from a KwaZulu-Natal prison.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed the capture of one of the inmates who escaped from a prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the department, Siyabonga Sikhakhane, 34, was nabbed on Wednesday morning in Nkandla.

Sikhakhane was serving 16 years of imprisonment (of which eight were suspended) for housebreaking and theft at Nkandla Correctional Centre before his escape.

Escape charge

DSC spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Sikhakhane will appear in court on the escape charge and be transferred to a different correctional facility.

The department announced on Tuesday Sikhakhane and Siphamandla Gift Simelane, 29, from the Vryheid Correctional Centre, had escaped.

Simelane was locked up at the correctional facility on 3 October to serve two years for similar offence(s) of housebreaking and theft.

DCS’s National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, applauded the officials, who captured the convict.

“This is good progress, and we remain determined to find Siphamandla Gift Simelane, who remains at large,” Thobakgale said.

Escaping from lawful custody is a criminal offence

The department said it remained relentless in its mission to apprehend those who escape from correctional centres.

“Escaping from lawful custody is a criminal offence, and those aiding such acts shall be spared no mercy,” said Nxumalo.

Thabo Bester

Prison escapes have drawn much attention since Thabo Bester‘s escape last year. Bester was found guilty of rape and murder.

Bester escaped from the G4S-managed Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein in May 2022, even though at first it was thought he had set himself on fire in his cell to commit suicide.

The burnt body discovered in his cell, however, was not that of Bester.

His plan went south after being spotted shopping at a Woolworths in Sandton City, nearly two months after his reported death at the prison.

After his escape from jail on 3 May 2022, a manhunt was launched, which led to his arrest in Tanzania.

