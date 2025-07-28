Woman arrested after ex’s house set on fire in Limpopo [PICS]

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly setting her ex-boyfriend’s house on fire, causing damage estimated at R520 000.

The Limpopo police arrested a woman accused of torching her ex-boyfriend’s house after a failed attempt to confront him, causing damage worth R520 000.

A 27-year-old woman appeared before the Phalala Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing a charge of arson.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at Steve Biko, Phase 4, in the Villa Nora policing area, at approximately 5.00am.

Failed confrontation

Limpopo spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that, according to reports, the ex-boyfriend was sleeping in his house when the accused knocked at the door.

When he did not open, the ex-girlfriend started breaking the windows.

“He woke up and sought assistance from the neighbours, and that’s when the suspect burned down the house,” Ledwaba said.

The police were called to the scene, and they opened a case of arson.

The South African Police Service initiated its investigation immediately and successfully apprehended the suspect.

Fire causes R520 000 worth of damages

The police estimate the total damage at R520 000, including all belongings destroyed in the fire.

The police investigation is continuing.

