Daily news update: DA in cabinet should pay for power | About new home affairs minister | Gauteng cabinet postponed again

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the DA’s Helen Zille said her party’s cabinet members should pay for their own electricity, we look at the new Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, and the Gauteng cabinet announcement was postponed again after the DA were unhappy with only being offered two positions in the executive.

Also, the PA’s Gayton McKenzie has promised spinning will be recognised now that he is minister of sport and tributes have poured in for former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga.

News today: 2 July 2024

Zille: I hope DA ministers will pay for their own electricity and water

Despite the numerous luxurious perks given to cabinet ministers, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council Chair Helen Zille says her party’s members should pay their own way.

DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille has shared her thoughts on the new cabinet. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

The DA secured six cabinet positions, including Agriculture (John Steenhuisen), Basic Education (Siviwe Gwarube), Communications and Digital Technologies (Solly Malatsi), Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (Dion George), Home Affairs (Leon Schreiber), and Public Works and Infrastructure (Dean Macpherson)

Continue reading

New Home Affairs Minister: Who is Leon Schreiber?

The Home Affairs portfolio will receive an injection of youth through the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber. Picture: Twitter

The portfolio has been handed to the Democratic Alliance (DA), with 35-year-old Leon Schreiber named as the new minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Continue reading

Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed again

The announcement of the Executive Council for the seventh Administration in Gauteng has been postponed yet again.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it will not be part of cabinet announcement after it was offered only two positions in the executive.

Continue reading

‘I promise that spinning will be recognised’ – Gayton McKenzie on sport ministry

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Gayton McKenzie may have not been given the Home Affairs or Police portfolios, but he is happy to replace his predecessor Zizi Kodwa.

Patriotic Alliance leader and former Central Karoo mayor Gayton Mckenzie speaks to The Citizen at Sandton in Johannesburg, 8 May 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Although “Abahambe” became the party’s tagline during the elections when he called for the mass deportation of undocumented foreigners, the Sports, Arts and Culture Ministry was also in his sights, said McKenzie.

Continue reading

Sassa, social development now in the hands of ANC Women’s League President

The Department of Social Development (DSD) will have two fresh faces at the helm at the start of South Africa’s seventh administration.

Minster of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe and her deputy Ganief Hendricks. Picture: Twitter/ @GovernmentZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has entrusted the portfolio to the President of the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League, Sisisi Tolashe.

Continue reading

In Pictures: Meet Miss South Africa 2024 Top 16 finalists

The anticipation is building as the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant announces its top 16 finalists ahead of the highly anticipated crowning.

Miss South Africa 2024 Top 16 finalists. Pictures. Instagram/@official_misssa

These remarkable women were selected from hundreds of hopefuls across the country who entered the competition this year.

Continue reading

‘It’s not BBL’ – Gogo Skhotheni on why she spent over R200K on surgery

Gogo Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, made headlines last week after she disclosed that she underwent cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

Reality TV star and DJ, Gogo Skhotheni. Picture: Instagram/@ maphepha_ndaba

However, speaking with The Citizen, the reality TV star and DJ clarified that the surgery was not the popular Brazilian butt lift (BBL) as speculated.

Continue reading

Tributes pour in for former Pirates striker Justin Shonga

Former Zambia and Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga has died at the age of 27.

Former Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United striker Justin Shonga has passed away. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The news of Shonga’s passing was confirmed by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on Sunday.

Continue reading

Proteas player ratings at T20 World Cup

The Proteas produced their best performance at an ICC limited overs tournament at the recent T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean when they finished as runners-up to India after losing the final by seven runs.

Quinton de Kock enjoyed a good World Cup for the Proteas. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It was a solid and gutsy all-round showing in tough conditions at times by the Proteas players, with several men performing well. Others did not produce the goods as they would have liked.

Continue reading