Daily news update: DA in cabinet should pay for power | About new home affairs minister | Gauteng cabinet postponed again
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, the DA’s Helen Zille said her party’s cabinet members should pay for their own electricity, we look at the new Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, and the Gauteng cabinet announcement was postponed again after the DA were unhappy with only being offered two positions in the executive.
Also, the PA’s Gayton McKenzie has promised spinning will be recognised now that he is minister of sport and tributes have poured in for former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga.
News today: 2 July 2024
Zille: I hope DA ministers will pay for their own electricity and water
Despite the numerous luxurious perks given to cabinet ministers, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council Chair Helen Zille says her party’s members should pay their own way.
The DA secured six cabinet positions, including Agriculture (John Steenhuisen), Basic Education (Siviwe Gwarube), Communications and Digital Technologies (Solly Malatsi), Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (Dion George), Home Affairs (Leon Schreiber), and Public Works and Infrastructure (Dean Macpherson)
New Home Affairs Minister: Who is Leon Schreiber?
The Home Affairs portfolio will receive an injection of youth through the Government of National Unity (GNU).
The portfolio has been handed to the Democratic Alliance (DA), with 35-year-old Leon Schreiber named as the new minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed again
The announcement of the Executive Council for the seventh Administration in Gauteng has been postponed yet again.
This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it will not be part of cabinet announcement after it was offered only two positions in the executive.
‘I promise that spinning will be recognised’ – Gayton McKenzie on sport ministry
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Gayton McKenzie may have not been given the Home Affairs or Police portfolios, but he is happy to replace his predecessor Zizi Kodwa.
Although “Abahambe” became the party’s tagline during the elections when he called for the mass deportation of undocumented foreigners, the Sports, Arts and Culture Ministry was also in his sights, said McKenzie.
Sassa, social development now in the hands of ANC Women’s League President
The Department of Social Development (DSD) will have two fresh faces at the helm at the start of South Africa’s seventh administration.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has entrusted the portfolio to the President of the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League, Sisisi Tolashe.
In Pictures: Meet Miss South Africa 2024 Top 16 finalists
The anticipation is building as the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant announces its top 16 finalists ahead of the highly anticipated crowning.
These remarkable women were selected from hundreds of hopefuls across the country who entered the competition this year.
‘It’s not BBL’ – Gogo Skhotheni on why she spent over R200K on surgery
Gogo Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, made headlines last week after she disclosed that she underwent cosmetic surgery in Turkey.
However, speaking with The Citizen, the reality TV star and DJ clarified that the surgery was not the popular Brazilian butt lift (BBL) as speculated.
Tributes pour in for former Pirates striker Justin Shonga
Former Zambia and Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga has died at the age of 27.
The news of Shonga’s passing was confirmed by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on Sunday.
Proteas player ratings at T20 World Cup
The Proteas produced their best performance at an ICC limited overs tournament at the recent T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean when they finished as runners-up to India after losing the final by seven runs.
It was a solid and gutsy all-round showing in tough conditions at times by the Proteas players, with several men performing well. Others did not produce the goods as they would have liked.