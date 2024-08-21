Daily news update: Classrooms set ablaze | Chidimma’s ID theft victim identified | Doctors refuse to sign Health Compact

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, three classrooms were set ablaze at the same Eldorado Park School where a pupil stabbed another pupil last week, Home Affairs is investigating two officials regarding the ID theft allegedly perpetrated by Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina’s mother, and organisations representing 25 000 doctors have refused to sign the Presidential Health Compact.

Also, the study visas of the 95 Libyan militants have been deemed irregular, a farewell dinner was held for retiring Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has “wholeheartedly” accepted the apology of comedian David Kau.

In sport, former Springbok JP Pietersen says the All Blacks will not match South Africa’s physicality in their two Rugby Championship matches, and Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi claims that clubs are not willing to sell players to them.

News today: 21 August

Classrooms set ablaze at Eldorado Park school [VIDEO]

A fire at Lancea Vale Secondary School in Eldorado Park resulted in significant damage to three classrooms on Tuesday.

The fire that gutted three classrooms. (Screengrabs from videos posted on X by Ma Nkosi and SCP Security)

This comes as gang violence in the area has spilled into its schools, with the same school seeing one pupil stabbing another last week.

Continue reading

Chidimma Adetshina: Home Affairs identifies ID theft victim, two officials being investigated

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has been informed that two Department of Home Affairs officials are under investigation for their alleged involvement in fraud committed by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother.

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: Instagram/@official_misssa



On August 7, the department announced that, following an investigation into its archival records and hospital visits, there were prima facie reasons to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Adetshina’s mother.

Continue reading

Unilateral changes to Health Compact contradict Ramaphosa’s spirit of collaboration

The unilateral changes to the Presidential Health Compact contradict government’s need to work together with all stakeholders at a time when true collaborative engagement is needed to ensure South Africa’s healthcare system is equipped to provide for the needs of all South Africans equitably.

Picture: iStock

Craig Comrie, chairperson of the Health Funders Association (HFA), says the backlash against the Second Presidential Health Compact is rooted in a broader concern that the unilateral change to the wording of the document contradicts President Cyril Ramaphosa’s previously endorsed spirit of collaboration.

Continue reading

Study visas of 95 Libyans handwritten, irregularity flagged

The study visas issued to the 95 Libyans found at the Milites Dei Academy in Mpumalanga were handwritten due to the system at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s (Dirco) mission in Tunis being offline.

The suspected military camp found near White River. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs recently received a report on the investigation into the 95 Libyans who have now been deported.

Continue reading

‘A man of Integrity’: Chief justice Zondo celebrated at farewell dinner [VIDEO]

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will be remembered as a man of integrity, honour, and a supporter of women in the judiciary as he hangs up his robes later this month.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS.

This is what the legal fraternity, Zondo’s friends, and President Cyril Ramaphosa said about the chief justice at his farewell dinner at the Marriot Hotel in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.

Continue reading

‘Let’s make magic’: Gayton accepts David Kau’s apology

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie on Tuesday responded to comedian David Kau’s apology.

Left: Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. Right: Legendary comedian, David Kau. Pictures: Gallo Images

“Thanks for apologising, I have the utmost love and respect for you and your craft.

Continue reading

A year later: Angie Oeh’s voice lives on with 14 new songs [VIDEO]

Monday, 19 August 2024, marked the one-year anniversary of Angie Oeh’s tragic death from cancer at just 24.

“Her voice is one of the most hauntingly beautiful I’ve ever recorded.”

Despite the loss, her fans will soon be able to experience her unique voice once more with the release of 14 new songs later this month.

Continue reading

JP Pietersen: Boks too physical for All Blacks … and will win Rugby Champs

Former Springbok World Cup-winning wing JP Pietersen says the All Blacks won’t be able to match the world champions in the physicality department in their two Tests in South Africa in the coming weeks and this will result in the Boks winning the Rugby Championship this season.

Springboks tough guys Frans Malherbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit are set to feature prominently against the All Blacks. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Pietersen, who played 70 Tests for South Africa and won the World Cup as a member of Jake White’s team in 2007, was speaking to SportsBoom about the state of the Rugby Championship after two rounds of action.

Continue reading

Are PSL clubs refusing to sell players to Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs are facing a few roadblocks this transfer window as they try to bolster their squad before the start of the Betway Premiership season.

Nasreddine Nabi coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Amakhosi have so far failed to sign some of their reported targets, with new coach Nasreddine Nabi claiming that clubs are not willing to sell their players to Chiefs.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Daily news update: Mboro and bodyguard denied bail | Mkhwebane’s R10m payout | Plans to take back Tshwane