Daily news update: Senzo investigator denies R3m deal, 12-year-old pupil drowns at camp, police destroy drugs worth R90m
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStockThe CitizenCheryl Kahla
In today’s news, the lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial denies offering the accused R3m to implicate the ‘right people’ after they alleged Kelly Khumalo paid them to kill the soccer star, little Latoya Temilton, 12, drowns at a school leadership camp, and police destroy drugs worth R90m in Cape Town.
We also look at two sisters appearing in court after allegedly killing their mother for the insurance money, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor going to The Hague ahead of Friday’s ICJ ruling on the Israel genocide matter, Kelly Khumalo responding to fans’ support in the Senzo revelations, and South African golfer Aldrich Potgieter making history in the USA.
News today: 26 January
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Investigator denies offering accused R3m to implicate ‘right people’
Lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda has denied offering accused two, Bongani Ntanzi, R3 million for a confession implicating “the right people” in former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa‘s murder.
Gininda was being cross-examined in a trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday morning, the day after his affidavit named singer Kelly Khumalo as the person who allegedly paid for Meyiwa to be killed.
‘You will always be in our hearts’ – Pupils share grief at memorial of 12 year old who drowned on school trip
The community at Queenswood Primary School, Pretoria, is still reeling after the shock drowning of a 12-year-old girl, though a memorial at the school on Wednesday did give family, pupils and teachers a chance to share their grief.
Grade 7 pupil Latoya Temilton drowned at a leadership camp on Saturday. Family said they are still waiting for the full details of the incident to become apparent, as police investigations are underway.
PICS: Police destroy drugs worth R90 million in Cape Town
National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola presided over the destruction of drugs worth R90 million in the Western Cape on Thursday morning.
According to the police, these drugs were confiscated during day-to-day policing operations across the country.
Two sisters and two male co-accused appear in Mbombela High Court for allegedly killing their mother
The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court postponed the murder case against the Mathunywa sisters, who allegedly conspired with their two co-accused to kill their mother, Wanter Dlamini, to Monday January 29 for trial.
On Wednesday January 24, the Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said the sister, Valencia Nonhlanhla and Bathabile Mthunywa, as well as Nombuso Philadephia Ndwandwa and Steen Silo Mashakeng are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, theft, rape, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
SA vs Israel genocide case: Pandor to jet to ICJ for judgment delivery
With just a day left before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its decision on South Africa’s case against Israel, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to travel to The Hague for the judgment in the matter.
The Peace Palace yesterday confirmed it will deliver a judgment on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Friday at 1pm (2pm SA time).
‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support
There has been an outpouring of support for Kelly Khumalo on social media platform X, following explosive revelations that she was the mastermind who hired two accused to murder Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.
An affidavit by the lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda named Khumalo as the person who allegedly ordered the hit on her boyfriend in 2014.
‘It hurt,’ -Fashion designer Thebe Magugu on criticism he received after designing Pirates kit
World renowned South African designer Thebe Magugu has opened up about being hurt by the barrage of criticism he received for designing the Orlando Pirates 2023/2024 kit in collaboration with Adidas.
“I received thousands of attacks from Orlando Pirates fans who told me how ugly the kit was and how I had cursed the club,” said Magugu.
SA golf sensation Aldrich Potgieter makes history in the USA
Promising South African golfer Aldrich Potgieter has become the youngest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in the United States after winning the 2024 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old, who won the (British) Amateur Championship at the age of 17 in 2022, won on a score of 10-under-par, two shots better than the joint runners-up, Quade Cummins and Kyle Westmoreland.
PICS: Dricus du Plessis back in SA — and fan shows off new tattoo
New UFC middleweight champion of the world, Dricus du Plessis, arrived back in South Africa on Thursday morning, with hundreds of fans cheering him on at the international arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport.
Du Plessis beat Sean Strickland of the USA on points in their middleweight title fight in Toronto on Sunday.