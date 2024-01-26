Daily news update: Senzo investigator denies R3m deal, 12-year-old pupil drowns at camp, police destroy drugs worth R90m

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial denies offering the accused R3m to implicate the ‘right people’ after they alleged Kelly Khumalo paid them to kill the soccer star, little Latoya Temilton, 12, drowns at a school leadership camp, and police destroy drugs worth R90m in Cape Town.

We also look at two sisters appearing in court after allegedly killing their mother for the insurance money, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor going to The Hague ahead of Friday’s ICJ ruling on the Israel genocide matter, Kelly Khumalo responding to fans’ support in the Senzo revelations, and South African golfer Aldrich Potgieter making history in the USA.

News today: 26 January

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Investigator denies offering accused R3m to implicate ‘right people’

Lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda has denied offering accused two, Bongani Ntanzi, R3 million for a confession implicating “the right people” in former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa‘s murder.

Accused number two Bongani Ntanzi at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie

Gininda was being cross-examined in a trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday morning, the day after his affidavit named singer Kelly Khumalo as the person who allegedly paid for Meyiwa to be killed.

Continue reading

‘You will always be in our hearts’ – Pupils share grief at memorial of 12 year old who drowned on school trip

The community at Queenswood Primary School, Pretoria, is still reeling after the shock drowning of a 12-year-old girl, though a memorial at the school on Wednesday did give family, pupils and teachers a chance to share their grief.

Photo: Zikhona Ntshona/ X

Grade 7 pupil Latoya Temilton drowned at a leadership camp on Saturday. Family said they are still waiting for the full details of the incident to become apparent, as police investigations are underway.

Continue reading

PICS: Police destroy drugs worth R90 million in Cape Town

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola presided over the destruction of drugs worth R90 million in the Western Cape on Thursday morning.

According to the police, these drugs were confiscated during day-to-day policing operations across the country.

Continue reading

Two sisters and two male co-accused appear in Mbombela High Court for allegedly killing their mother

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court postponed the murder case against the Mathunywa sisters, who allegedly conspired with their two co-accused to kill their mother, Wanter Dlamini, to Monday January 29 for trial.

Wanter Dlamini. Photo: Supplied

On Wednesday January 24, the Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said the sister, Valencia Nonhlanhla and Bathabile Mthunywa, as well as Nombuso Philadephia Ndwandwa and Steen Silo Mashakeng are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, theft, rape, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Continue reading

SA vs Israel genocide case: Pandor to jet to ICJ for judgment delivery

With just a day left before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its decision on South Africa’s case against Israel, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to travel to The Hague for the judgment in the matter.

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor. Photo: X/@lafreecano

The Peace Palace yesterday confirmed it will deliver a judgment on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Friday at 1pm (2pm SA time).

Continue reading

‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support

There has been an outpouring of support for Kelly Khumalo on social media platform X, following explosive revelations that she was the mastermind who hired two accused to murder Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo has been named as the person who ordered the hit on Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

An affidavit by the lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda named Khumalo as the person who allegedly ordered the hit on her boyfriend in 2014.

Continue reading

‘It hurt,’ -Fashion designer Thebe Magugu on criticism he received after designing Pirates kit

World renowned South African designer Thebe Magugu has opened up about being hurt by the barrage of criticism he received for designing the Orlando Pirates 2023/2024 kit in collaboration with Adidas.

South African designer Thebe Magugu has opened up about how he felt when he was criticised for the Orlando Pirats 2023/2024 kit. Picture: thebetsilem/Instagram

“I received thousands of attacks from Orlando Pirates fans who told me how ugly the kit was and how I had cursed the club,” said Magugu.

Continue reading

SA golf sensation Aldrich Potgieter makes history in the USA

Promising South African golfer Aldrich Potgieter has become the youngest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in the United States after winning the 2024 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Wednesday.

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa poses with the trophy after winning the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Wednesday. Picture: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The 19-year-old, who won the (British) Amateur Championship at the age of 17 in 2022, won on a score of 10-under-par, two shots better than the joint runners-up, Quade Cummins and Kyle Westmoreland.

Continue reading

PICS: Dricus du Plessis back in SA — and fan shows off new tattoo

New UFC middleweight champion of the world, Dricus du Plessis, arrived back in South Africa on Thursday morning, with hundreds of fans cheering him on at the international arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport.

Dricus du Plessis shows off his new belt on arriving back in South Africa on Thursday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Du Plessis beat Sean Strickland of the USA on points in their middleweight title fight in Toronto on Sunday.

Continue reading