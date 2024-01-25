Daily News update: ‘Khumalo ordered hit’, ICJ judgment, festive season fatalities, Bafana Bafana and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes South African singer, Kelly Khumalo, has been named as the person who allegedly paid for former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa to be killed and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced it will deliver a judgement on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Friday

Meanwhile, a total of 1 427 road fatalities were recorded during the 2022/2024 festive season and Bafana Bafana made it into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

News Today: 25 January 2024

In today’s weather update, as the heatwave continues in the Eastern Cape and hot weather is felt in the Western Cape (where temperatures exceeded 40° this week), rainy weather is predicted in SA’s central and eastern provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

South African singer, Kelly Khumalo, has been named as the person who allegedly paid for former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa to be killed.

This is contained in the affidavit of lead investigator of Meyiwa’s murder case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Gininda was testifying in a trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

ICJ to deliver judgment in SA Gaza genocide case against Israel on Friday

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced it will deliver a judgement on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Friday.

“A public sitting will take place at 1 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Joan E. Donoghue, the President of the Court, will read the Court’s Order,” the ICJ said.

The inside of the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Picture: X/@UNSRVAW

Earlier this month, South Africa filed an urgent case and hauled Israel to the Peace Palace in The Hague on a charge of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

WATCH: More than 1 400 people died on SA’s roads over festive season

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has revealed a total of 1 427 road fatalities were recorded during the 2022/2024 festive season.

This is a decrease of 25 compared to the previous year.

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga released the 2023/24 festive season road statistics at the Grasmere toll plaza on Wednesday morning. Photo: Supplied

Chikunga released the latest statistics at the Grasmere toll plaza on Wednesday morning.

She said the festive season period was marked by heavy rainfall and storms, creating challenges on the road.

Bafana hold Tunisia to forge path into AFCON last 16

On a nerve-jangling evening in Korhogo on Wednesday, Bafana Bafana made it into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, a goalless draw with Tunisia at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium enough to seal the runners-up spot in Group E.

This was a game that was on a knife-edge right to the finish for Hugo Broos’ men, Mali’s goalless stalemate with Namibia meaning that one Tunisia goal would have sent Bafana home.

South Africa’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams leaps to make a save in Bafana Bafana’s goalless draw with Namibia on Wednesday. Picture: Fadel Senna / AFP

But as the final whistle blew, Broos and Bafana could celebrate a job well done, with Tunisia, in truth, deservedly exiting the competition after a limp attacking display.

State attorney wants Zuma to pay back nearly R29m in legal fees

Former president Jacob Zuma’s challenges continue to escalate as the State Attorney and Presidency launch legal action to compel him to repay nearly R29 million in legal fees for his corruption trial defence.

This comes two years after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ordered the State Attorney to “take all necessary steps, including the institution of civil proceedings, to recover the amounts paid by the state for Zuma’s legal costs”.

Former president, Jacob Zuma. Picture: Neil McCartney

The court further emphasised that allowing officials to resist accountability by using state resources to obstruct or delay prosecution is a subversion of the public interest.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

