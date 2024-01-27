Daily News update: ICJ sides with SA, Joburg residents woes, Morocco racism row, Godongwana wins defamation case and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes the fact that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has determined that genocidal attacks may be happening in Gaza and has ordered Israel to cease genocidal attacks against Palestinians in the region and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has won his defamation case against businessman Mthunzi Mndwaba, who had accused him of being involved in a R500 million bribery plan.

Meanwhile, an unsavoury spat has cast a bit of a cloud over the Morocco camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash with Bafana Bafana, and residents in the Kings Ransom building in Central Johannesburg were left without water and electricity for three days recently after a dispute between its owners and City Power over an R3 million debt.

News Today: 27 January 2024

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail leading to localised flooding in five provinces and persistent uncomfortable and hot conditions in three provinces. – full weather forecast here.

ICJ sides with SA, tells Israel to stop genocide attacks in Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has determined that genocidal attacks may be happening in the Gaza, and has ordered Israel to cease genocidal attacks against Palestinians in the region.

The ICJ sitting in The Hague pronounced a request from South Africa on Friday.

South Africa’s legal team representing the country in the Gaza genocide case against Israel. Picture: X/@ChampionSAfrica

Judge Joan Donoghue, the president of the court, read the court’s order at the Peace Palace in The Hague in the presence of a South African delegation led by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

CONTINUE: ICJ sides with SA, tells Israel to stop genocide attacks in Gaza

‘Hard to survive’- Joburg residents left without water & lights for days amid R3.7m bill dispute

They may pay their rent every month, but residents in the Kings Ransom building in Central Johannesburg were left without water and electricity for three days recently after a dispute between its owners and City Power over an R3 million debt.

The outage has left those in the property feeling like their basic human rights have been violated and many have threatened to move out.

Photo: Supplied/ Google Connaught Properties website

Speaking to The Citizen, a tenant at Kings Ransom said they saw City Power workers cutting power to the building on Monday. When asked, the officials said the building owed the utility money.

“When I spoke to the security guard he said it was nonpayment of electricity bills to City Power. I do not understand why they cannot pay City Power because thousands of people pay their rent” he said.

CONTINUE: ‘Hard to survive’- Joburg residents left without water & lights for days amid R3.7m bill dispute

Racism row hangs over Morocco ahead of Bafana clash

An unsavoury spat has cast a bit of a cloud over the Morocco camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash with Bafana Bafana, with focus in the Moroccan press less on the game and more on the Confederation of African Football’s decision to suspend head coach Walid Regragui for four matches.

Regragui was involved in a heated exchange with DR Congo player Chancel Mbemba after the two sides’ 1-1 draw in Group F, and Mbemba accused Regragui of racial abuse after the game.

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui (second from left) watches from the stands during his team’s 1-0 Group F win over Zambia. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“I’m keeping my silence, it’s better. Everybody knows me, I respect everyone … but I never thought I’d hear that word from the coach, that it would come from his mouth,” said Mbemba.

The matter went to Caf’s disciplinary committee and they responded by issuing Regragui with a four-game ban, with two matches suspended, and fining him US$5 000, while also fining both the Moroccan and DR Congo federation US$20 000.

Godongwana wins case against businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba over bribery allegations

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has won his defamation case against businessman Mthunzi Mndwaba, who had accused him of being involved in a R500 million bribery plan.

The Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of the finance minister on Friday.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has won the case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over bribery allegations. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Godongwana took Mdwaba to court after the businessman accused him of soliciting a R500 million bribe in media interviews last year. Mdwaba is the CEO of Thuja Capital.

CONTINUE: Godongwana wins case against businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba over bribery allegations

Sassa grant payment dates: Weekend schedule changes and double pay in February

With February just around the corner, Sassa has confirmed grant payment dates for next month.

Sassa disburses more than 19 million permanent grants every month.

Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for social grants for February. Photo: Sassa.co.za

Although Sassa usually aims to pay grants over a few days, those getting disability and child support grants will have to wait for the second week of the month for their grant payment because grants are not paid over weekends.

CONTINUE: Sassa grant payment dates: Weekend schedule changes and double pay in February

