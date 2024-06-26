Daily news update: Cabinet tipped for today | Zuma’s daughter becomes MP | eThekwini postpones mayor’s election
News today: 26 June 2024
Ramaphosa’s cabinet could be announced on Wednesday – ANC
President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a new cabinet on Wednesday.
This is according to African National Congress (ANC) Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu Mots
WATCH: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla sworn in as MP
Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is now a Member of Parliament (MP).
Zuma-Sambudla was one of 58 members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party to be sworn in at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday.
eThekwini council unable to elect new mayor to replace Mxolisi Kaunda
The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality will have to elect a new executive mayor at a later stage to replace Mxolisi Kaunda.
The municipality convened its first council sitting on Tuesday following last month’s general election.
‘SABC never paid full R11.5m to me’ – Hlaudi Motsoeneng heads to ConCourt
Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng has turned to the highest court in the land in a bid to appeal a ruling compelling him to pay back R11.5 million to the public broadcaster.
Motsoeneng lodged an appeal directly with the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Monday.
Will consumers win in local industry’s battle against Shein and Temu?
With Takealot becoming the latest local company to grumble about the unfair advantages Shein and Temu have that make consumers flock to them to spend their income, you have to wonder who will emerge as the winner: the South African consumer or the South African companies?
We have all heard the reasons why we should not buy from Shein and Temu: human rights abuses in how workers are treated where the products are made, manufacturing processes that are bad for the environment, bad quality products and the fact that they will kill off local small businesses.
SA satisfied with Delicious Festival’s all-female headliners
In some cultures, the number three is considered lucky, and in some religions, the figure represents divine wholeness. It seems the DSTV Delicious Festival has struck some luck in announcing its three main headliners for this year’s instalment of the festival.
Janet Jackson, Jill Scott and Thandiswa Mazwai were announced as this year’s Delicious Festival headliners.
No, actress Phindile Gwala-Ngandu is not a Member of Parliament
Actress Phindile Gwala-Ngandu had to quell rumours of being sworn in as a Member of Parliament( MP) representing the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party.
This after she accompanied Bishop Nokwethemba Mtsweni to the swearing-in ceremony for MPs on Tuesday.
Proteas have proved they’re not chokers, says Marco Jansen
While the national cricket team have two more matches to win if they want to lift their maiden global trophy, all-rounder Marco Jansen believes they have already shaken off the ‘chokers’ tag which the SA squad has carried for decades.
After seven matches at the T20 World Cup, the unbeaten Proteas have booked their place in the semifinals of the biennial spectacle for the first time since 2014.
Former Pirates and Gallants winger attracts interest
Former Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants winger Mahlatse Makudubela has attracted interest from Rwandan side APR FC and Azam FC of Tanzania.
The 34-year-old ex-Platinum Stars star is currently clubless after his Tanzanian side Young Africans (Yanga) decided against renewing his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the month.