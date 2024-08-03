Daily news update: ANC ‘learned from its mistakes’ | Pupils found not guilty of racism | Miss SA finalist addresses viral interview

News today includes the ANC acknowledges the “disappointing” and “very, very unfortunate” 40.18% it scraped at the national and provincial elections in May.

Meanwhile, twelve students from Pretoria High School for Girls have been cleared of racism charges.

Furthermore, Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetsina has released a statement addressing a viral interview audio clip featuring a man alleged to be her father.

News Today: 30 July 2024

The weather service has warned of high fire danger in parts of the Western Cape, Norther Cape, and North West, and an intense cold front with snow is expected in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape starting Sunday. – full weather forecast here.

ANC ‘learned from its mistakes’: Mokonyane at NEC meeting [Video]

The ANC acknowledges the “disappointing” and “very, very unfortunate” 40.18% it scraped at the national and provincial elections in May.

Now it is looking at exactly how it lost a majority for the first time since democracy, and what it can do to win its voters back.

Former president Thabo Mbeki (right) arrives on the first day of the national executive committee meeting. Photo: X/African National Congress

The party’s first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli said they were delving into the root causes of why voters left the party, especially those who turned to former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

CONTINUE READING: ANC ‘learned from its mistakes’: Mokonyane at NEC meeting [Video]

Outrage over salary increase for Joburg city managers amid financial woes

While the City of Johannesburg is struggling with service delivery and financial problems, it has now granted its City Manager Floyd Brink and other senior managers a 3.3% salary increase.

Currently, Brink is one of the highest-earning city managers in the country.

Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink. Picture: X / @GovernmentZA

Brink earns around R3.5 million while other senior managers earn between R2.2 million and R3.4 million per annum, these top salaries come with car allowance, medical aid, pension, and cell phone allowance.

CONTINUE READING: Outrage over salary increase for Joburg city managers amid financial woes

12 Pretoria High School for Girls pupils found not guilty of racism

Twelve students from Pretoria High School for Girls have been cleared of racism charges.

The pupils were suspended last week following allegations of racism, with the school governing body (SGB) initiating disciplinary proceedings.

School classroom. Picture: iStock

A panel chaired by a legal practitioner has since found that the 12 pupils, eight of whom were prefects, were not guilty and will, therefore, be reinstated.

CONTINUE READING: 12 Pretoria High School for Girls pupils found not guilty of racism

Ex-acting NPA boss in Mpumalanga fired over bribery charges

The Mpumalanga former acting director of public prosecutions, Matric Luphondo, was dismissed on Tuesday during an arbitration process, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

Luphondo faced serious charges ranging from bribery to bringing the NPA into dispute after he was found guilty of offering a bribe to a senior state advocate in Pretoria Magistrate Court to withdraw a case against a senior government official at the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements.

File Picture. Advocate Matric Luphondo interview for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions at the Union Buildings on November 14, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The NPA welcomed Luphondo’s dismissal and said it demonstrated its commitment to rooting out corruption within its ranks.

CONTINUE READING: Ex-acting NPA boss in Mpumalanga fired over bribery charges

‘It’s not my father’: Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetsina addresses viral interview clip

Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetsina has released a statement addressing a viral interview audio clip featuring a man alleged to be her father.

This comes as the model continues to face social media scrutiny regarding her nationality.

Miss SA 2024 finalist Chidimma Adetsina. Picture: Instagram/@chichi_vanessa

In the interview, the Nigerian man opens up about his relationship with his South African wife, explaining why he believes their children are also South African by nationality.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It’s not my father’: Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetsina addresses viral interview clip

In other news today:

