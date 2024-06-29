Daily news update: Cabinet announcement ‘soon’ | EFF’s Dlamini handed suspended sentence | Parliament opening on Mandela Day

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes with the opening of Parliament confirmed for 18 July, coinciding with International Nelson Mandela Day at the Cape Town City Hall, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has provided an inclination that President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to finalise his cabinet before then.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen Mandela Day for the official opening of the seventh parliament.

News Today: 29 June 2024

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in areas in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, but otherwise expect partly cloudy to fine weather in most regions. – full weather forecast here.

Ramaphosa to announce cabinet ‘as soon as it’s humanly possible’ – Magwenya

It is understood Ramaphosa is meeting with Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Friday in yet another face-to-face meeting following the Government of National Unity (GNU) impasse.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

A bid to seal the deal failed earlier this week after the DA refused to accept an offer put on the table by Ramaphosa, with the party telling the President that if he does not abide by the initial offer, the agreement between the DA and ANC was off.

T20 World Cup final: How SA, India stack up in batting and bowling departments

The two most consistent teams at the 2024 T20 World Cup will go up against each other in Bridgetown, Barbados in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday (4.30pm).

Both teams have reached the final without losing a game and there’s little separating them in terms of form and quality.

Proteas batters Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram and David Miller will have bog roles to play in the T20 World Cup final against India. Picture: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Here we analyse their respective batting lineups, pace bowling departments and spin bowlers, who’re all set to play a role in the final.

EFF’s Marshall Dlamini handed suspended sentence for assault

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years.

Dlamini appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday where Magistrate Nasha Banwari handed down the sentence.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini. Picture: Twitter/@DlaminiMarshall

The EFF SG was also sentenced to a fine of R6 000 or three months in prison for malicious damage to property.

SA stays on greylist due to its remaining strategic deficiencies

South Africa will remain on the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist due to its enduring strategic deficiencies, despite government’s optimism that the country would be taken off the list by this year.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an intergovernmental body established in 1989 by the ministers of its member jurisdictions to protect financial systems and the broader economy from threats of money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation, thereby strengthening financial sector integrity and contributing to safety and security.

Image: iStock

Jurisdictions under increased monitoring actively work with the FATF to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen Mandela Day for the official opening of the seventh parliament.

The President has confirmed with National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane that 18 July will be the day he gives the Opening Parliamentary Address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa after taking his oath of office for a second term as President of South Africa. Photo: GCIS

The joint sitting of the two houses will be held at Cape Town City Hall with preparations for the event now underway.

In other news today:

