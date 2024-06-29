ANC held at gun point by DA, says Mpofu on GNU

The advocate has accused the ANC of handing over South Africa to the DA and former apartheid leaders.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national chairperson, Advocate Dali Mpofu, says the ANC had entered into a deal with the Democratic Alliance (DA) at gun point.

Mpofu was speaking during an interview on EFF’s podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the ANC’s new relationship with the DA.

“The idea that the ANC is going to walk away from this deal that is not going to happen. They are entering this deal at gun point,” he said.

ANC forced into working with DA?

According to Mpofu, the ANC was forced by its funders to get into a governing agreement with the DA.

“This started in 2017 people just don’t give you billion rand and you think that you have a freehand,” he said.

The EFF member accused the ANC of handing over the country to the DA and former apartheid leaders.

“What Ramaphosa is doing with the ANC is opening the wounds of apartheid by force feeding us with these racists which we must now look at on TV every day.”

Mpofu further claimed that he aware some senior ANC members in the national executive committee (NEC) were not pleased with the ANC-DA working relationship.

“The idea of fighting within the ANC has lost its meaning now with this last sell out position.

“Someone who sits in the caucus of the ANC in parliament or in the NEC of the ANC or sits in any of its structures must know that they are part of the enemy forces they are part of the enemies of our people.”

EFF letter to ANC

The EFF has expressed its desire to co-govern with the ANC, but only if the party dumps the GNU that includes the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

In a letter dated 29 June, the EFF informed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula proposed that a new agreement or statement of intent between the two parties be drawn up.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said the agreement must “translate into provincial and municipal governments with the aim of government stability and accelerated quality service delivery”.

“We give our assurance and guarantee that we shall never work with the DA in any sphere of government to remove the ANC from power where it is elected as leader of the executive or legislature.

“We are willing to participate in any executive as long as the DA and FF Plus are not included and affirm the principle that the president and or premiers have the prerogative to determine the composition of the executive after consultation with the EFF leadership.”

Dlamini further appealed to the ANC to consider the EFF’s proposal

Cabinet announcement

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to announce his new Cabinet soon.

Differences between the ANC and the DA over Cabinet posts has led to a delay in the formation of a government.

The DA had been demanding more positions that the ANC was offering.

Reports suggested that the two parties were close to having a deal, but it was still not clear if the DA would get all the positions the party wanted.

