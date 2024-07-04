Daily news update: Lesufi’s Cabinet | Shock Rulani Mokwena departure | Jacques Freitag downward spiral

News today includes re-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has finally announced his new members of the Executive Council (MECs) after uncertainty and two abrupt postponements.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns have officially announced the departure of Rulani Mokwena ahead of the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Furthermore, Jacques Freitag’s fall from grace is a tragic tale.

As a cold front passes South Africa, some light snowfall is possible over the high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape interior tomorrow. Another cold front is approaching the Western Cape, bringing in some isolated to scattered showers and rain ahead of the cold front. Behind the cold front, some damaging waves are expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay. The rainy weather is expected to clear towards the weekend. – full weather forecast here.

Lesufi’s Cabinet: These are your new MECs for Gauteng

Re-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has finally announced his new members of the Executive Council (MECs) after uncertainty and two abrupt postponements.

Lesufi made the much-anticipated announcement at the Gauteng Partnership Fund in Sandton on Wednesday night.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

Lesufi’s new cabinet excludes members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the party announced it would not form part of the provincial government of unity (PGU) following a failure to reach an agreement with the African National Congress (ANC).

‘ANC unable to accept DA’s proposal’: Mbalula on Gauteng deadlock

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party in Gauteng will not accept the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) proposal for forming the provincial government.

The ANC and the DA are still at loggerheads and have not reached an agreement to form a government of provincial unity (GPU) in Gauteng.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 11 March 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The deadlock in negotiations between the two parties over the composition of the executive council has hindered Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi from announcing his 10-member Cabinet twice.

Sundowns confirm shock Rulani Mokwena departure

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially announced the departure of Rulani Mokwena ahead of the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Brazilians maintained that they parted ways “amicably” despite reports that Mokwena was pushed out of the door due to a poor working relationship with sporting director Flemming Berg.

Coach Rulani Mokwena and Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways. (Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix)

The news of Mokwena’s unceremonious exit at Chloorkop broke on Tuesday after Sundowns players were informed by club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe of their decision to cut ties with him.

Pension fund members hope to pay off debt from two-pot retirement withdrawals

Pension fund members hope to pay off some debts from their two-pot retirement system withdrawals as financial pressures force 50% of consumers to cash in their retirement funds in an environment where even high-income consumers are failing to pay their home loans. And if they use money from Peter to pay Paul, they will also have to pay the tax man.

According to Sanlam Benchmark research that will be revealed next week, Sanlam found in 2022 that just 31% of respondents said they would access funds from their two-pot retirement savings component. Now, in 2024, this figure jumped to 59%.

Image: iStock

“The two-pot retirement system may address the problems of the present but in a nation where under 10% of the population can afford to retire comfortably, what will the ramifications be later? What alternatives can we give people now to empower them to preserve their retirement savings while alleviating some of their current cash crunch?” asks Kanyisa Mkhize, CEO of Sanlam Corporate.

Jacques Freitag: Downward drug spiral of former SA world high jump champion

Jacques Freitag’s fall from grace is a tragic tale. From jumping over couches and chairs as a youngster to impress his South African high jump champion mother, Hendrina Pieters, to jumping a red traffic light with drugs in his pocket and his untimely death.

The former high jump star’s blood-soaked body was found with gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon, 1 July in a field near Zandfontein cemetery in the quiet Pretoria West neighbourhood of Andeon.

From left: Jacques Freitag holds his gold medal after winning the men’s high jump final at the 9th IAAF World Athletics Championship in 2003 in Paris. Freitag a couple of years ago and a more recent photo of the former high jumper. Pictures: Michael Steele/Getty Images and Supplied

Before the 42-year-old Freitag was reported missing two weeks ago, the last time the ex-athlete appeared on our radar was when he was arrested in 2012 for being in possession of the illegal drug CAT (methcathinone).

