Daily news update: Youth claim over R40 billion from RAF | Jub Jub charges withdrawn | Teen arrested for assaulting grandma

Furthermore, the Western Cape police have arrested a 19-year-old teenager for allegedly assaulting his grandmother in her home in Kraaifontein last month.

News Today: 5 July 2024

Brace yourselves this weekend as a series of intense cold fronts approaches the country and temperatures are expected to drop significantly. Snow is forecast over the mountains in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this weekend. – full weather forecast here.

SA youth claim over R40 billion from RAF, urged to change

Road Accident Fund (RAF) is concerned about the safety of the youth in South Africa. It says 44% of its claims come from people between the ages of 15 and 34.

RAF CEO, Collins Letsoalo says the percentage of claims is a startling reminder that the youth will have to change their behaviour on the roads.

Picture: iStock

The claims lodged between 2020 and 2022 amounted to R43.13 billion, plus R2.86 billion for death-related benefits over the same period.

MK party’s Visvin Reddy, Bonginkosi Khanyile fined R150K over election ‘threats’

The Electoral Court has imposed suspended fines of R150 000 each on two uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members for making inflammatory remarks.

The Electoral Court sanctioned MK party MP Visvin Reddy and the party’s former youth league national coordinator, Bonginkosi Khanyile, in a judgment delivered on Wednesday, 3 July.

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) took legal action against the MK party members over “inciteful” comments made in the lead-up to the 2024 general election after receiving a complaint lodged by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

‘Verdict brings a sense of relief and vindication’ -Jub Jub after NPA’s withdrawal of charges

Playing his hit track Ndikhokhele in the background, media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanyane expressed relief after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew all charges against him.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to my legal team for their unwavering commitment to justice and truth,” read Jub Jub’s statement on Thursday.

Charges against Jub Jub have been withdrawn by the NPA. Picture: official_jubjub/Instagram

The charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye stem from a complainant by Maarohanye’s ex-girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont, who laid a rape charge in February 2022 against him, alleging that the offences occurred between 2006 and 2009.

Joburg mayor Gwamanda says R200 electricity surcharge introduced in interest of fairness

Despite opposition, Johannesburg’s Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has defended the city’s introduction of a R200 electricity surcharge for prepaid customers, emphasising the need for fairness and transparency around tariffs.

In a statement on Thursday, Gwamanda said the surcharge aims to fund new infrastructure and maintain existing infrastructure.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda speaks to the media at the Hector Pietersen memorial in Soweto in celebration of Youth Day, 16 June 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Gwamanda stressed that post-paid customers have already been paying the surcharge, and it is unfair for them to subsidise prepaid customers.

‘Why are you killing me?’ – Teenager arrested for allegedly assaulting grandmother

Western Cape police have arrested a 19-year-old teenager for allegedly assaulting his grandmother in her home in Kraaifontein last month.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the teenager can be seen allegedly hitting his grandmother, who falls as she asks him why he’s trying to kill her in her home.

Picture: Screenshot of video

She asks him: “What are you using to cook and where did you get the food you’re cooking? Why are you killing me? Beat me to death since you were sent to kill me in my own house.”

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

