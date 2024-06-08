Daily news update: ANC’s game-changer | NMB suffers R1bn damages | What you need to know about the GNU

Meanwhile, the floods that devastated Nelson Mandela Bay, in Eastern Cape, have caused damages exceeding R1 billion as recovery efforts continue.

News Today: 8 June 2024

The weather service has warned of very cold conditions in Mpumalanga’s eastern highveld, but otherwise cold and windy conditions, with fog patches in the morning, are expected across several provinces. – full weather forecast here.

ANC’s game-changer: Pursuing a Government of National Unity to break deadlock

Following the outcome of an 11-hour special meeting of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ruling party will seek to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) that will include multiple parties.

While the ANC remains the largest party in South Africa, winning 40.2% of the vote in the 29 May general election, it now has only 159 seats, 42 short of a majority, in the 400-seat National Assembly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and then president Nelson Mandela in 1994. Ramaphosa and deputy president Paul Mashatile at the ANC NEC meeting on Thursday, 6 June 2024. Pictures: Gallo Images and X/ MyANC

The president said the ANC believes to establish a GNU would be the “best way forward” to overcome the political deadlock of a hung Parliament, as well as the party’s hung provinces.

Ramokgopa appointed acting Sports, Arts and Culture Minister following Kodwa’s resignation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, with the additional responsibility of overseeing another portfolio on a temporary basis.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister position has been vacant following the departure of African National Congress (ANC) member, Zizi Kodwa this week.

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town on 7 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

He tendered his resignation to Ramaphosa on Wednesday after serving as the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for just over a year.

Nelson Mandela Bay needs more than R1bn to fix flood damage

The floods that devastated Nelson Mandela Bay, in Eastern Cape, have caused damages exceeding R1 billion as recovery efforts continue.

At least eight people, most of them in Kariega, have died in Nelson Mandela Bay due to severe weather that has caused widespread flooding in the metro.

Damage caused by flooding in Kariega, South Africa on 2 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

Declared a national disaster in the Eastern Cape, the floods have destroyed schools and homes, and more than 2,500 people have been affected.

Comrades fever: Only in SA are runners measured by the toughest race of all

Anywhere else in the world, if a road runner tells someone they have run a marathon, they are taken seriously. It’s considered a significant achievement.

In South Africa, however, marathons mean nothing. If you tell someone you’re a road runner, the first question they ask is: ‘Have you run Comrades?’. If the answer is ‘no’, then you’re dismissed.

Runners finishing the 2022 Comrades Marathon. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

It’s not really fair because running a marathon does indeed make you a legit athlete. It takes a tremendous amount of effort to complete a 42.2km race.

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces GNU decision, what you need to know

The African National Congress (ANC), led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is heading towards a Government of National Unity (GNU) after failing to secure a majority of 50% +1 in the recent May 29th general elections.

Ramaphosa announced the ANC’s decision on Thursday after the party’s special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Johannesburg.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announces that the ANC will seek a “unity” govenment with the EFF, IFP, DA, NFP and PA parties at a special executive committee (NEC) meeting on June 6, 2024, Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

He said the establishment of a GNU is the best option to develop the country. He also said this initiative would ensure a progressive agenda of social and economic transformation in South Africa while pivoting towards addressing the needs and expectations of all South Africans.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

