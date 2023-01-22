Roedean all-girls’ school achieves best matric result in century of existence

Devina Haripersad

Roedean School in Parktown celebrated a 100% matric pass rate, with 357 distinctions from 77 pupils an overall average of 80% in all National Senior Certificate subjects.

The school said that this is their best result in over a century and the best result of all private schools across the country.

Head of Senior School, Anabel Roberts, said she is extremely proud of the Class of 2022’s accomplishments which include a 99% Bachelor’s Degree.

Roberts added that two pupils, Isshani Chhagan and Zahra Kücük, also cracked a nod on the Independent Examinations Board’s Outstanding List.

ALSO READ: Matric results 2022: Free State leads provinces with 88.5% pass rate

They ranked in the top 5% of IEB pupils in six subjects or more while two more pupils, Sarah Meddows-Taylor and Amelie Nieuwoudt, made the IEB Commendable List and 15 pupils were ranked second within the Top 1% of IEB learners.

Roberts said the 2022 results are awe-inspiring.

Roedean School is a prominent all-girls’ boarding and day school that was founded in the 1900s in South Africa to offer to young women an education that rivalled that offered to young men.

Township counterparts

Meanwhile, Gauteng saw 20 township schools that achieved 100% pass rate. The Gauteng Provincial government confirmed that township schools made up 55,8% of Gauteng’s Bachelor Passes. Out of the 58 116 Bachelor Passes achieved by Gauteng’s class of 2022, 32 419 Bachelor Passes were achieved by Matriculants from Township schools.

Gauteng’s top matric achiever

Earlier today MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, e- Government, Research and Development, Mzi Khumalo confirmed that he would be granting a full bursary to Gauteng’s Top Matric Achiever, Tebogo Mohutsioa. Mohutsioa is from Madiba Comprehensive School in Krugersdrop. The bursary will cover his full accommodation at a learning institution of his choice.

Mohutsioa plans to study Electrical and Computer Engineering as his major focus.

Catch MEC @MziKhumalo_ as he will be awarding a full bursary to Gauteng’s Top Matric Achiever, Tebogo Mohutsioa.



We will be streaming live on our social media pages on Monday 23 January 2023, 7:00 AM sharp.



Don’t miss out ????!#GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/BFoXcbIiaw— Gauteng e-Government (@GautengeGov) January 21, 2023

Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered a keynote address at the 2022 Gauteng Matric Results Announcement held earlier this week expressing his gratitude towards learners, educators and all education stakeholders for the province’s pass rate.

All 15 Gauteng Districts performed above 80%, with four districts being part of the Top 10 Performing Districts in the country, having achieved pass rates of more than 85% each.

NOW READ: Matric class of 2022 records pass rate of 80.1%