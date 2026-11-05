ANC doesn’t regret giving citizens freedom to vote, says Mantashe amid counting

The ANC official cautioned against drawing conclusions from the preliminary figures.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the party has no regrets about fighting for South Africans to enjoy the freedom to choose their political representatives, as counting continues in the 2026 local government elections.

Speaking at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday, 5 November 2026, Mantashe stressed the growing number of political parties contesting elections reflected the democratic freedoms secured through the country’s liberation struggle.

His comments come as the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) continues counting and verifying ballots following Wednesday’s municipal elections, in which at least 15.9 million South Africans cast their votes before voting stations closed at 9pm.

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Mantashe reacts to 2026 local government elections

Mantashe told the media at the IEC’s results operations centre (ROC) that the ANC had fought for a democratic system in which citizens could freely choose which political organisations to support, adding that the party had no reason to regret the emergence of more political alternatives.

“We fought for freedom. Freedom is the right to associate and dissociate, and we see that in action,” the minister remarked.

He argued that the increase in registered political parties showed that voters were exploring different options, even if the reasons behind their participation varied.

Mantashe suggested that some smaller parties were participating in elections not necessarily to win seats but to weaken the support enjoyed by other political organisations.

“We have a record high number of registered parties, which means that [people] are beginning to look for options. Others are doing it for benefit.

“Others are doing it because they think they can do better. Others have different reasons, but we have given them that freedom.

“We don’t regret that. A democracy that is maturing is a good democracy. Let people fight.

“I’m sure you’ve seen even in global politics, things are shifting this way or that way. We are not an exception.”

He added that the party remained an influential force despite the changing dynamics within the country’s political landscape.

ANC will not undermine IEC’s credibility

Mantashe also made it clear that the ANC would respect the IEC’s institutional credibility, irrespective of the outcome of the elections.

He cautioned against attempts to discredit the commission, saying the party would not compromise its integrity simply because it might be unhappy with the results.

“We are not going to do that. Whether we like the results or not, we will still keep the integrity of the IEC intact.

“We are not going to dent it. Many people will celebrate denting the credibility of the IEC.”

The ANC national chairperson was also questioned about controversial remarks by party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who linked potholes to climate change, and Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero’s statement that the city was not experiencing a crisis.

Mantashe declined to engage with the criticism, saying he preferred to remain positive rather than focus on negative commentary.

“I’m not a negative human being. My being is that I’m positive.

“I’m always optimistic [and] now you want to drag me into negativity. I don’t go there.”

Electoral setbacks are part of democratic politics

On the pressure facing the ANC during the municipal elections, Mantashe argued that political fortunes were never permanent and that parties could experience both gains and losses over time.

He pointed to developments in United States (US) politics, where President Donald Trump’s Republican Party suffered setbacks in its midterm elections this week, as an indication that electoral fluctuations were not unique to South Africa.

“That is what maturing democracy is all about. You ascend, you decline, you grow, you decline.

“It happens all the time. It’s not the last time, it’s not the first time. It will continue to happen.”

With several municipalities potentially facing coalition arrangements, Mantashe said the ANC would only consider such possibilities once the election results had been established.

He rejected the idea of preparing coalition agreements before knowing how voters had distributed their support.

“If you prepare coalitions before you know the results, you are being very pessimistic. You don’t do that.

“You contest elections to win outright. If you don’t, then you look into coalitions. That’s how it works.”

Preliminary election results

The ANC was sitting just over 30% of the vote as of midday on Thursday, raising questions about the implications of the party’s performance for its future electoral prospects, including the 2029 national elections.

However, Mantashe cautioned against drawing conclusions from the preliminary figures, arguing that substantial portions of the vote had yet to be counted.

Therefore, it was “premature” to have a concrete outcome.

He expressed confidence that the party could still improve its showing as results from major voting areas, particularly townships, were processed.

“We may improve. We may go up to 40. We can go beyond 40. We are at 32 now.”

According to Mantashe, the ANC’s response should be to reinforce its political positions and demonstrate its commitment to delivering on its promises.