Four-year-old girl dies after choking on marula fruit

The four-year-old Limpopo girl was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

A four-year-old died in Witpoort, Limpopo after a marula fruit lodged in her throat, causing her to choke.

According to Limpopo police, Phologo Machaba and other children in the neighbourhood were playing on Thursday when she ingested the marula fruit.

A marula has a hard pit inside that can mistakenly be swallowed especially by children.

Parents urged to look after children

“Regrettably, the fruit lodged in her throat and caused her to choke. Despite being rushed to hospital for medical attention, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

“As such, the police have initiated an inquest into this tragic incident,” said spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

ALSO READ: Prophet of doom’ remains in custody after murder

Limpopo police commissioner Major-General Jan Scheerpers urged parents and guardians to never leave young children unattended.

“We urge parents and guardians to exercise caution and vigilance at all times for the safety of their children.

“Children should not be left unattended while consuming these types of fruits as they can present a potential choking hazard,” he said.

Manhunt for man who raped teen

Meanwhile, a police search to find a man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old schoolgirl on Tuesday in Hlogoyanku village.

Limpopo police said the girl was playing with her friend not far from her home when a known man came and forced her into his home and raped her.

“Later that day, he released the victim. She then arrived at home and informed her grandmother. Police were notified, and a case of rape was opened.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical examination. A manhunt for the known suspect was immediately activated,” Ledwaba said.

NOW READ: Fake cops rob on-duty policeman