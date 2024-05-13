Bree Street update: Rebuild only at 20% completion of 24-month project

The City of Johannesburg held a stakeholder engagement meeting to update residents and business owners on the Bree Street repair project.

The damaged Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) one month after the explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Vukosi Maluleke

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) is making incremental progress in restoring one of the CBD’s main arterials following the Bree Street gas explosion last year.

Sections of Lillian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree Street, exploded in spectacular fashion on 19 July 2023 due to a gas leak under the road surface.

CoJ officials held a stakeholder engagement session on Friday, 10 May to relay to the public the progress contractors had made with the repairs.

The affected area spans 1.8km and the refurbishment project will see Lillian Ngoyi Street repaired between Ntemi Piliso Street in Newtown and End Street in Hillbrow.

Ridwaan Mahomed, operation manager for the Johannesburg Roads Agency’s (JRA) infrastructure development department, outlined the scope of the work that needs to be done.

The key objectives for the project are the removal of the existing tunnel roof slab, waterline bypases, a temporary stormwater diversion and sewer diversion.

Why the delay in Bree Street repairs?

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said earlier in the year that the street would be repaired by December.

Mahomed however contradicted this, saying the estimated project duration was 24 months and that they were sitting at 20% completion.

Mahomed added that illegal electricity connections, as well as a build up of refuse and human waste, were delaying their efforts, but that these issues were being addressed.

Residents, store owners affected

Residents and business owners of Lillian Ngoyi Street have lamented the pace of the repairs, as they enter the 10th month of struggling to access their homes and stores.

Call for transparency

Those present at the meeting stressed the need for added transparency in relaying the progress of the project, as well as a traffic management plan to address “inconsiderate” parking by taxi drivers and other motorists.

The City urged residents and business owners to be patient, with Irene Mafune, regional director of Citizen Relationship and Urban Management for Region F, committing to increased engagement via public education and awareness campaigns.

Elaborating on the City’s plans, Mafune stated:

“Safety and security remain paramount around the site. Plans are in place to collaborate with security stakeholders, including provincial traffic wardens and private security companies.

“Property owners and businesses are encouraged to ensure their tenants adhere to the necessary rules and regulations.”