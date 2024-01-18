A sigh of relief: Missing Grade R pupil is found a day later

The five-year-old from Sydenham, in Durban, was found at his school the next morning though his mother has not yet shared more information.

The Grade R pupil from KwaZulu-Natal who had gone missing after the first day of school, has been found.

Lindokuhle Ntsethe, 5, from Sydenham Primary School apparently took the wrong taxi after school on Wednesday and never arrived home.

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department spread the word of his disappearance and community members were encouraged to contact the boy’s mother or the police if they knew of his whereabouts.

However, he was found at his school the next morning.

“We are here at the school. The child was here this morning. I cannot give any more details at this moment as we just got here,” the boy’s mother Olwethu told Times Live.

It was reported that Lindokuhle is a first-time pupil at the school and took the “wrong” taxi when school was closed early due to severe weather warnings.

This was because the SA Weather Service issued a level 5 warning for disruptive rain in the province and the department of education instructed all schools to release their pupils early, to go home.

The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal climbed into the 40s earlier in the week as disaster management teams responded to several fatal disaster incidents in different parts of the province after heavy rains battered various areas since Friday evening.

