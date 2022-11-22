Willem Kruger’s body identified after bakkie found in Vaal River

Citizen Reporter

The body found in the bakkie that was pulled out from the Vaal River on Tuesday has been confirmed as that of Willem Kruger’s.

Kruger, 29, went missing in Mpumalanga more than a week ago.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis confirmed to Middelburg Observer that Kruger’s body was inside the bakkie that was found by police divers at 10:45am.

“At this stage, we just want to ask that the family’s privacy be respected. From me and my team’s side, we want to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to Willem’s family,” said Bolhuis.

The police’s Sakkie Louwrens confirmed to Maroela Media that the body was identified as Kruger’s.

Kruger’s bakkie was found near a low-lying bridge at the Henbase Lodge where he was staying at the time of his disappearance.

Police divers retrieving Willem Kruger’s bakkie. Photo: Supplied to Middelburg Observer

Kruger is the son of Tiaan Kruger, a well-known farmer in Middelburg.

He went missing on 13 November, while at a bachelor party at Henbase Lodge. It is thought Kruger left the lodge early on Saturday morning.

This past weekend, it was speculated that he may have landed in the Vaal River after crossing a low-lying bridge, which serves as one of the lodge’s entrances.

One of the coordinators of Kruger’s search, Marilé Nieuwoudt, told Middelburg Observer last week those who attended the bachelor party crossed the bridge.

When Willem disappeared, it was raining, which could have made it difficult to make out the bridge.

