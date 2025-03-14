Mopping up operations underway after deadly KZN storms

A level 6 weather warning remains in effect for eThekwini metro. Other areas in the province are still under a level 4 warning.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) launched extensive mopping up operations on Friday.

This follows recent severe storms that battered the province, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming at least one life.

Woman killed as storms wreak havoc

Heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding, uprooted trees and caused major disruptions to the electricity supply across coastal areas.

In Pinetown, a woman lost her life when her vehicle was swept off a bridge.

Emergency services retrieved both the vehicle and the deceased’s body in the early hours of Friday morning.

KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi expressed her condolences to the victim’s family.

“We urge all residents to heed the weather warnings and exercise extreme caution. These conditions pose a significant risk to human life and livestock,” Buthelezi said.

Disaster teams assess damage

According to the department, the provincial disaster management centre is working alongside local municipalities to evaluate the extent of the damage.

“Technical teams are working diligently to restore power to affected areas,” it said.

Early reports suggest severe impacts on road infrastructure and disruptions to essential services.

“Disaster management teams will continue to monitor all major routes and areas prone to disaster-related incidents, ensuring a swift and effective response to any further emergencies,” the department added.

Severe weather warnings remain in place

According to Cogta, recovery efforts continue, while a level 6 weather warning remains in effect for eThekwini metro, as well as parts of Ugu, iLembe and uMgungundlovu districts. Other areas in the province are still under a level 4 warning.

Cogta said authorities have assured the public that disaster management teams will remain on standby to respond to any further emergencies.

