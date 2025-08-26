Notorious South African wildlife criminal’s dubious pursuit of hunting permit in Botswana

Dawie Groenewald is facing more than 1 600 charges related to rhino poaching, but his bail conditions allow for international travel.

Poaching accused Dawie Groenewald is allegedly conducting wildlife operations in one of South Africa’s neighbouring countries.

Reports from Botswana state that Groenewald had been spotted camping with clients near the Kwando River in Namibia under an alias.

He is currently out on bail in two separate cases in Limpopo and Mpumalanga linked to rhino poaching.

Trust sells permit

Groenewald’s latest appearance in the media relates to an alleged cover-up involving a former Botswana cabinet minister and a local community trust.

Separate reports suggest the South African had been attempting to obtain a hunting permit in Botswana since 2023.

The Sunday Standard and The Tuesday Grill both report that Groenewald was given a licence by the Tcheku Community Trust in November 2024.

The deal was short-lived, as backlash from locals represented by the trust forced the revocation of Groenewald’s official involvement.

Tcheku Community Trust board member Alex Senyemba signed off the agreement and explained that the permit was sold to the highest bidder.

“Groenewald was given a licence, then it was taken back because we were told he is a wildlife criminal,” Senyemba told The Tuesday Grill recently.

“We understand this has been politicised, but we did what we did for the community.”

Similar company names

The initial agreement with the trust was signed by Groenewald as a representative of DK Superior (Pty) Ltd.

When the agreement was rescinded, the former cabinet minister is alleged to have registered his own company named DK Superior Botswana, reported the Sunday Standard.

DK Superior Botswana then became the holder of the permit, which has reportedly been in use throughout 2025.

Questions were sent last week by The Citizen to Botswana’s tourism department, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Members of prominent wildlife associations in Botswana acknowledged questions, but they also did not respond.

Permission to travel

Groenewald was first convicted in April 2010 when he was found guilty by an Alabama district court, which sentenced him to time served, a $30 000 fine and forced him to pay compensation to his victim.

He was arrested in January 2010 for smuggling an illegally hunted leopard trophy, which he sold to a client in the United States.

Groenewald was in South Africa earlier in August, where he appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in connection with his 2021 arrest. He and Schalk Steyn were arrested after they were found in possession of 19 rhino horns. Their matter has been set down for 10 November.

Groenewald is also set to stand trial in the Limpopo High Court next year in connection with his 2010 arrest, where he is facing more than 1 600 charges, including money laundering, racketeering, dealing in rhino horn and illegal rhino hunting.

Groenewald’s bail condition may be considered lenient, as National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, confirmed that he had the freedom to travel.

“He can leave the country with the arrangements of the investigator. He will be in court next year on 9 February 2026,” Malabi-Dzhangi confirmed to The Citizen on Tuesday.

