A new era begins for South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa pledges to work with all parties to improve citizens' lives and emphasises national unity in his second term.

The South Arican Police Service (SAPS) equestrian unit arrives ahead of South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa’s motorcade for his inauguration ceremony to take the oath of office as South African President at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)

“We have heard you, your will shall be done without question,” were President Cyril Ramaphosa’s words, as he pledged to “work with everyone” to meet the needs of the citizens who voted for all political parties to cooperate to improve their lives.

During his inaugural address yesterday, after he was sworn in as president of the seventh administration at the Union Buildings, Ramaphosa said the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) was a “moment of profound significance” and the “beginning of a new era”.

This was his second term in office after he was re-elected last Friday.

Line drawn in the sand for disruptors

Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotzé noted that Ramaphosa had not only fully embraced the GNU, but had also drawn a line in the sand for the disruptors of the process.

Kotzé said although the president did not mention any party, it was clear he was referring to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party as a disruptor that must be dealt with.

Ramaphosa was decisive on the MK party and made it clear that if it crossed the line, there would be consequences.

The people had spoken loudly, that they choose peace and democracy over violent, undemocratic and unconstitutional methods, the president said.

But Kotzé said there was nothing really new in Ramaphosa’s address, except to emphasise the dawn of the new GNU era and what it would do.

According to Kotzé, that Ramaphosa mentioned nonracialism in his address – as he did in 2019 – indicated this was a matter that occupied his mind and that he wanted to see it realised through the GNU.

“We accept and respect the results of the elections and we once again say the people have spoken, their will shall be done without any doubt or question,” he said.

Strengthen social cohesion and build a united nation

In his address, described as a “uniting speech”, Ramaphosa offered to strengthen social cohesion and build a united nation.

“We declare for all to know that neither discord nor dissentshall cause us to cast aside that which calls us to build a united, free, just, equal and prosperous nation.

“On this day, we assert by solemn oath the will of the people of this land,” Ramaphosa said.

“We pray for our nation, for our spirits to be lifted and for our fortunes to be restored. We owe this noble mission our courage, we must be brave and we must be bold.”

Jobs and the fight against crime and gender-based violence dominated Ramaphosa’s address.

The president reiterated his message of jobs to the crowd that gathered on the south lawn of the Union Buildings, saying the GNU would create jobs.

“We want, as the GNU, to create jobs. I will make sure that happens,” he said.

GNU goals

The GNU would work to ensure sustainable economic growth, an end to poverty and to safeguard the workers’ rights, stabilise government and build state capacity.

The parties to the GNU committed to invest in South Africa’s people by implementing quality education and health care, address crime and corruption, strengthen social cohesion and build a united nation.

“Through their votes they have made clear they want the basic necessities of a life that is comfortable, happy, healthy and secure.

“Through their votes they asserted that they want enough food to eat, water that is clean, affordable electricity that is available at all times and decent homes,” Ramaphosa said.

They wanted well-maintained roads and street lights that work.

“The people of South Africa have asked no more than to be properly cared for when they are sick, they want the young to be taught well, for the elderly to be cared for and for those without work to work.

New era of cooperation

Ramaphosa described the new era of cooperation as a “moment of fundamental consequence in the life of our nation”.

“It is a moment when we must choose to either move forward together, or risk losing all we have built.

“In this moment we must choose to move forward, to close the distances between South Africans and to build a more equal society.”

This moment required extraordinary courage and leadership.

It required a common mission to safeguard national unity, peace, stability, inclusive economic growth, nonracialism and nonsexism.