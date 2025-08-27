ANC intervenes in the Cold War for Kenny Kunene’s position

Joburg mayor Dada Morero has not appointed anyone to occupy the position of MMC for Transport.

Thursday marks one month since PA deputy president Kenny Kunene resigned as MMC for Transport in the City of Johannesburg, but his position remains unoccupied.

The Citizen understands that there is a standoff between the leaders of the PA and the EFF over the position.

Both parties are part of the government of local unity (GLU), the current ruling coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the ANC is intervening in this matter.

“Our comrades in Gauteng have been engaging in this [matter], and we are going to as well.

“We do not understand this stand-off because Kenny [Kunene] resigned from the municipality and left the position of transport that belongs to the PA in terms of the agreement of the coalition government in Johannesburg.

“So, when Kenny leaves, PA brings a replacement for Kenny. Why should there be a fight about who replaces Kenny?” he said on Tuesday.

An ‘unnecessary’ standoff’

Mbalula described it as an “unnecessary” fight.

“This is not a winner-takes-all; this is a coalition government. We must respect each other. That standoff is not understandable,” he said.

Currently, the EFF holds the positions of MMC Public Safety and MMC for Health and Community Wellness. The PA only had the transport portfolio.

The Citizen understands that the EFF would like the PA to swap the public safety position with transport.

The PA had recommended 24-year-old Liam Jacobs to take over from Kunene.

PA spokesperson Steve Motale told The Citizen the party is engaging with the ANC on the matter.

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku added that the standoff between the PA and the EFF is delaying service delivery.

Wednesday is also the deadline set by PA leader Gayton McKenzie for an investigation into Kunene’s involvement with alleged gangster Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Molefe is facing charges for the murders of popular musicians Oupa ” DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and DJ Vintos, whose real name is Hector Buthelezi.

However, Motale said the investigation has not yet been completed.

“The investigation is still ongoing, it will be wrapped up in the next few weeks, and an announcement will be made as soon as it is complete,” he said.

ANC prepares for 2026 elections

Meanwhile, the ANC is preparing itself for the upcoming local government elections and wants to win all lost municipalities with an outright majority.

“In preparation for the 2026 local government elections, the ANC has empowered the electoral committee in line with the 54th and 55th conference resolutions to ensure that only capable, ethical and people-centred cadres are nominated as candidates,” Mbalula said.

He explained that the party will hold a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting next week to focus on interventions in local government. It will also implement an action plan to address the weaknesses in various municipalities.

“We will fight for our position; it is not a given that the ANC will stay at 40%,” he said, adding the ANC is working hard to regain public trust and self-correct.

