Daily news update: Mbalula on Phala Phala, public servants salary hike, and ANCYL congress

‘Don’t insult the Public Protector’: Mbalula tells Phala Phala detractors ‘put facts before a judge’

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the State Of The Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the ruling party has welcomed the Public Protector’s report into the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka on Friday cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of claims that he violated the Executive Members Ethics Code, much to the dissatisfaction of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and African Transformation Movement (ATM), who lodged a compliant over the 2020 Phala Phala burglary.

Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for ministers, MPs, judges

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 January 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the greenlight for top public servants to get a salary hike amid the country’s adverse economic conditions.

Ramaphosa’s approval comes after the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers had recommended a 3.8% increase almost three months ago.

Collen Malatji wins ANC Youth League presidency

ANC flags at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Collen Malatji has been elected president of the ANC Youth League.

Malatji was elected unopposed after Aphiwe Mkhangelwa declined nomination from the floor at the ANCYL’s 26th elective congress.

Phumzile Mgcina was also elected unopposed for the position of deputy president.

DA’s jobs claim debunked by Africa Check

DA leader John Steenhuisen at the launch of the DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse’s election campaign at the Johannesburg City Council in Braamfontein, on 11 September 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

In February, the Democratic Alliance (DA) claimed that “98% of all net new jobs in the last quarter of 2022 were created in the DA-run Western Cape”.

The opposition party said 167 000 of the overall 169 000 new jobs in SA came from the Western Cape.

Africa Check, the non-profit fact checking organisation, has since put the DA’s claims into context, showing the the party’s “boast” in not accurate.

Glenn Agliotti has died

Glenn Agliotti. Picture: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

Businessman and convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti has died.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Masondo.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

YoungstaCPT shares a moment with Hip Hop legend RZA in New York

South African rapper YoungstaCPT with Wu-Tang Clan member RZA. Picture: youngstacpt/ Instagram

If the pictures shared on his social media are to go by, then South African rapper YoungstaCPT must be feeling like a religious man after meeting a great prophet. Youngsta shared a photo of himself with Wu Tang Clan founding member RZA.

In the same way Skwatta Kamp is revered in South Africa, so is Wu Tang Clan on a global stage. Wu-Tang Clan is the US hip hop group with 10 members, formed in Staten Island, New York, in the early 90s.

Clinton Larsen backs Ntseki to succeed at Kaizer Chiefs

Clinton Larsen looks set to join Magesi FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Renowned PSL coach Clinton Larsen has expressed his belief that Molefi Ntseki will excel as the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

Larsen’s endorsement comes at a time when Chiefs supporters have voiced their dissatisfaction with Ntseki’s appointment, citing concerns about his lack of experience in the top coaching role.

