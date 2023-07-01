Mbalula denies meddling in ANCYL congress, warns delegates against ill-discipline

By Molefe Seeletsa

The 26th elective conference of the ANC’s Youth League (ANCYL) finally got underway on Saturday following a number of delays.

After eight years, the ANCYL will elect its new leaders at its national congress, which is taking place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, this week.

The conference, however, has been marred with allegations of bogus delegates and audit report disputes, while as some disgruntled ANCYL members have accused the ruling party’s leaders of interference.

This comes after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula axed National Youth Task Team (NYTT) convenor Xola Nqola on the eve of the youth league’s congress.

Nqola, who serves as a Member of Parliament, was said to have convened and presided over the Eastern Cape conference that saw the election of ANCYL members.

‘Never tolerate anarchy’

Taking to the podium to open the conference on Saturday, Mbalula addressed the lack of discipline in the youth league.

“There those who are in the terrain of being loose and ill-disciplined. Continue with your ill-discipline but your time will arrive. We will ensure we take decisive measures against you.

“We will not hesitate to deal with ill-discipline in the organisation. If you have to hate us for then that must be the case. We will never tolerate anarchy,” he said.

Regarding Nqola, Mbalula said he was withdrawn and that decision was taken by the ANC.

“That decision will not be changed,” the ANC secretary-general said.

He emphasised that Nqola was appointed as NYTT convenor rather than being elected by ANCYL members.

“I wrote Xola a letter and told him to step down and he now goes around saying he is suspended. I told him this [matter] cannot delay the conference [because] you are not elected. We can withdraw you anytime. Comrades you can differ, but I am telling you the truth. This is not a Mbalula conference. We are surrendering to you.”

The ANC secretary-general dismissed the claims of him meddling in the business of the youth league, saying the structure had its full autonomy.

“The youth must decide their own leadership in their own conferences,” he said. “The last time I got involved about who must lead the youth league was Julius Malema.”

Mbalula told that delegates that young people in the country weren’t interested in who ANCYL elected and highlighted that time was over for the older generation.

“Why would anyone above 35 want to cling to the youth league? Let young people lead the ANC youth league. Our role as older people is give guided and not divide them.”

He further warned delegates of factionalism.

Nominations

NYTT deputy convenor Collen Malatji is expected to run unopposed for the position of ANCYL president.

Malatji was announced as the only candidate to have received enough nominations to make it to the ballot.

He received at least 1 900 nominations for him to lead the youth league.

Phumzile Mgcina was nominated for to serve as Malatji’s deputy, while Mntuwoxolo Ngudle and Tsakani Shiviti have been touted for the secretary-general and deputy secretary-general positions respectively.

Zwelo Masilela also met the required 20% threshold to be on the ballot paper for treasurer-general.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will give the closing remarks on Sunday.

