IFP reaffirms GNU role, slams NPA and urges reforms within justice system

The IFP reaffirmed its commitment to the GNU while demanding action on political killings and faster prosecutions.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has reiterated its commitment to remaining a “vocal participant” in the government of national unity (GNU) as it took aim at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party remains a vocal participant within the GNU, holding the government to its promise of transparency and swift justice.

The party president said this during an IFP media briefing on Monday afternoon. The party reflected on matters pertaining to South Africa’s governance, the GNU and the government of provincial unity (GPU).

IFP reaffirmed its GNU role

“The IFP is in the GNU or GPU in order to govern or be part of governance. But this does not dilute the image of the IFP,” Hlabisa said.

Hlabisa reiterated the IFP’s commitment to the GNU and GPUs, saying that they embody a vision of healing the wounds of the past while working towards a brighter and inclusive South Africa.

“After one year of participating in the GNU, the Gauteng GPU and leading the KwaZulu-Natal GPU, we believe our impact can be felt at every level, but particularly on crime reduction and economic development,” the leader said.

Speaking of crime, the party addressed allegations of political interference made by KwaZulu-Natal’s police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The IFP said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave and to establish a judicial commission of inquiry aligns with the party’s recommendation to the president.

Party calls for full-scale investigation

Hlabisa said this demonstrates the party’s influence in the GNU, adding that problems within the South African Police Service (Saps) lie at the core of political violence and the failure to resolve political murder cases.

The IFP also called for a full-scale investigation into political interference and disruptions that have hindered the progress of political killing investigations.

“The allegations by Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi have entrenched a trust deficit between the Saps and the country, which must be reversed through due process and through investigation,” Hlabisa said.

The party believes that a Saps-led investigation is not an option under the circumstances, given the focus on the Saps in investigations.

The IFP also took aim at the NPA, saying it needs to do more and better, refocusing itself on speedy prosecutions, especially on the findings of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

NPA needs to do ‘more and better’

“The work of the NPA, so far, does not inspire any confidence, and it is a bleeding wound. It is a bleeding ground for public mistrust,” Hlabisa said.

The party leader added that restoring public trust in the security and legal systems remains the IFP’s priority when it comes to the question of the National Dialogue.

He recalled the vision of IPF founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who emphasised the importance of a National Dialogue on issues like land reform, traditional leadership, poverty and social cohesion.

Hlabisa said the party believes that South Africa’s future depends on an open, inclusive and honest dialogue amongst its citizens.

IFP supports National Dialogue

As a result, the IPF supports the upcoming National Dialogue, recognising that genuine nationhood can only be achieved when leaders listen to the cries of the people and work together.

“South Africa needs more than just hope. We need a united effort to rebuild and transform our nation,” Hlabisa said.

“This requires a sense of genuine urgency, decisive reform and active participation for all sectors of our society. The current moment demands that we go beyond mere talk.”

