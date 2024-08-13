Politics

By Jarryd Westerdale

13 Aug 2024

09:51 am

JUST IN: Kabelo Gwamanda resigns as Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

Gwamanda has ended his short spell as mayor after widespread pressure.

Kabelo Gwamanda resigns

Kabelo Gwamanda has resigned. Picture: X/@NalaThokozane

The beleaguered Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda has resigned from his post.

The resignation will be effective from a date to be determined by the Speaker, wherein a new Executive Mayor will be elected by the Council.

  • This is developing story. Hit refresh for the latest version

Kabelo Gwamanda

