JUST IN: Kabelo Gwamanda resigns as Executive Mayor of Johannesburg
Gwamanda has ended his short spell as mayor after widespread pressure.
Kabelo Gwamanda has resigned. Picture: X/@NalaThokozane
The beleaguered Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda has resigned from his post.
The resignation will be effective from a date to be determined by the Speaker, wherein a new Executive Mayor will be elected by the Council.
- This is developing story. Hit refresh for the latest version
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.